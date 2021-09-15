JHS CULINARY STUDENTS RECOGNIZED

The Jourdanton High School Culinary classes prepared and served dinner to the JISD Board of Trustees at the Sept. 13 meeting. The delicious meal consisted of chicken tacos, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and sopapilla cheesecake. Thank you to Ms. Amie Bennett and her classes. Pictured, from left are: Ms. Amie Bennett, Kylee Flory, Ethan Vallejo, Tyler Speck and Eloise Piccart. Look for more on the program and a report of the school board meeting in next week’s Pleasanton Express.