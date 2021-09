Since the state has backed away from issuing statewide mask mandates and COVID-19 orders this summer, local health and school leaders have had to take the reins. But with more health decisions being made at the local level, the threats and pressure from some members of the public followed. “There are a lot of people that […] The post As state leaders step back, local health and school officials take the heat over COVID mandates appeared first on Michigan Advance.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO