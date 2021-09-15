CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Japan LDP’s Ishiba formally announces support for PM contender Kono

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Shigeru Ishiba, a heavyweight politician of Japan’s ruling party, formally announced on Wednesday that he would not run for the party’s leadership race, throwing his support instead behind Taro Kono, a top contender to become the next prime minister. There had been some speculation the former defence...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNMT AM 650

Japan’s PM contender Kishida says won’t raise sales tax for a decade

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan will not raise the sales tax for about a decade as imposing a higher levy on households at this time would cripple the pandemic-hit economy, Fumio Kishida, a key contender running in the ruling party leadership race, said on Saturday. “We won’t raise the sales tax...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Japan PM contender Kono: Government must take steps to fill a 22 trillion yen output gap

Early Friday, Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, crossed wires via Reuters, while saying, “Japan must take steps to fill a 22-trillion-yen ($200 billion) output gap in the economy.”. Additional comments (from Reuters) Government should make covid-19 test kits more affordable even by shouldering...
ASIA
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Japanese ruling party race to determine next PM

Official election campaigning started Friday for the next head of Japan's governing Liberal Democratic Party. The winner will almost certainly become leader of the world’s No. 3 economy, shaping key political, military and security roles in the region. Two men and, unusually for Japan, two women are competing in the Sept. 29 vote to replace outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Their policies focus on anti-coronavirus measures, an economy hobbled by the pandemic and how to deal with, from Tokyo’s perspective, China’s increasingly menacing role in regional affairs. The Associated Press explains who these politicians are, their policies and the...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Japan PM contender Kono wants stimulus to focus on energy, 5G

TOKYO (Sept 16): Japan's vaccine minister Taro Kono, running to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, said on Thursday any new economic stimulus measures should prioritise spending on renewable energy and expansion of 5G networks nationwide. Suga's abrupt decision two weeks ago to step down set off a flurry of campaigning...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanae Takaichi
Person
Shigeru Ishiba
Person
Seiko Noda
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Fumio Kishida
eiu.com

LDP’s dominance in Japan to be diluted

Japan will head to elections for the first time since the departure of Abe Shinzo, the country’s longest-serving prime minister who resigned in September 2020 owing to health reasons. The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) has dominated Japanese politics since the second world war. The Economist Intelligence Unit expects the LDP will once again return with a majority along with its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, with the election likely to be held in October 2021. However, intra-party factional rivalry within the LDP resurfaced under the tenure of Suga Yoshihide, Mr Abe’s successor. This will dilute the party’s dominance of Japanese politics. Meanwhile, the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) and the Democratic Party merged in September 2020 to form a unified party also known as the CDP. This increased their parliamentary seat tally to its highest since 2012, the last time a non-LDP party was in power.
POLITICS
Reuters

Japan LDP's Ishiba set to back Kono in leadership race - report

TOKYO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shigeru Ishiba, a top politician in Japan's ruling party, will not stand in the race to replace the prime minister and is set to back Taro Kono, NHK television said on Tuesday, boosting Kono's chances of taking the premiership. Ishiba's popularity with grassroots members of...
POLITICS
Metro International

Japan PM contender Kishida aims to boost security with China in mind

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan must counter neighbouring China’s assertiveness by beefing up the coast guard and improving its coordination with the military, Fumio Kishida, a contender to head the ruling party and become the next prime minister, said on Monday. Only lawmakers and grassroots members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

Japan PM Contender Kishida: Have to raise incomes and wages

“Have to raise incomes and wages in as wide range of sectors and regions as possible,” said Japan’s Prime Minister Contender, also the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) member, Fumio Kishida during early Monday. “No mistake that past policies brought growth to japan's economy, but at the same time disparities widened,”...
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldp#Race#Reuters#Liberal Democratic Party#Tbs Television
whbl.com

Japan’s vaccines minister Kono favoured as next PM in opinion polls

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s minister in charge of vaccines, Taro Kono, has emerged as the favoured candidate in weekend opinion polls on whom should succeed Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). The winner of the LDP leadership election set for Sept. 29 is...
POLITICS
Metro International

Japan’s popular vaccine minister Kono enters race for next leader

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s popular coronavirus vaccination minister, Taro Kono, announced his candidacy on Friday to lead the ruling party and, by extension, become the next prime minister, highlighting his image as an outspoken reformer with a conservative streak. Kono becomes the third candidate to throw his hat in the ring...
HEALTH
104.1 WIKY

Japan vaccine minister Kono to declare LDP leadership run on Fri -Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese vaccine minister Taro Kono will formally announce on Friday that he is joining the race to lead the ruling party, Kyodo news agency said. That will make Kono the third candidate to replace Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who last week threw into disarray the contest for leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) with a sudden statement that he would not run.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
investing.com

Japan PM contender Kishida targets income disparity; rival Takaichi launches bid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan should strive for a new form of capitalism to reduce income disparity that has worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fumio Kishida, who hopes to become the next prime minister, said on Wednesday. Kishida, a former foreign minister, presented his economic policies as part of the Liberal...
POLITICS
b975.com

Hong Kong’s first ‘patriots-only’ election kicks off

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Fewer than 5,000 Hong Kong people from mostly pro-establishment circles vote on Sunday for candidates vetted as loyal to Beijing, who will pick the city’s next China-backed leader. Pro-democracy candidates are almost absent from Hong Kong’s first election since Beijing overhauled the city’s electoral system to...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
b975.com

Netanyahu suggests on Facebook that Biden fell asleep meeting new Israeli PM

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suggested in a Facebook video posted on Sunday that U.S. President Joe Biden had fallen asleep when meeting the new Israeli leader Naftali Bennett last month. A Reuters fact check https://www.reuters.com/article/factcheck-biden-asleep-idUSL1N2Q00H8 previously debunked the idea that Biden dozed off, after social...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Oldest Person In The World

According to the World Economic Forum, an extraordinary 573,000 people worldwide will be age 100 or older this year. Of that number, about 93,000 live in the United States. The number of people who are over 100 compared to the national population is Japan at 6 per 10,000 people. The WEF’s research also found there […]
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy