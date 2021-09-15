CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Anti-laundering unit goes off-grid, fraying Afghan ties to global finance

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – A unit in Afghanistan’s central bank leading a 15-year effort to counter illicit funding flows has halted operations, four staff members said, threatening to hasten the country’s slide out of the global financial system. Since 2006, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Center of Afghanistan (FinTRACA) has...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Giving birth under the Taliban

Rabia is cradling her newborn baby, just days after giving birth at a small hospital in Nangarhar province in Afghanistan's east. "This is my third child, but the experience was totally different. It was horrible," she says. In a matter of weeks, the birthing unit Rabia delivered her baby in...
WORLD
The Independent

Pentagon reverses itself, calls deadly Kabul strike an error

The Pentagon has retreated from its defense of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month, announcing that a review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed.“The strike was a tragic mistake," Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie head of U.S. Central Command, told a Pentagon news conference Friday.McKenzie apologized for the error and said the United States is considering making reparation payments to the family of the victims. He said the decision to strike a white Toyota Corolla sedan, after having tracked it for about eight...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Global Finance#Financial Intelligence#Taliban#Reuters#Fintraca#Islamist#Fiu#Sigma Ratings#The United Nations#The U S Treasury#Egmont Group
The Independent

Russia and China call for urgent embrace of Taliban despite west’s Afghanistan misgivings

Russia, China and Pakistan called for the speedy and unqualified integration of Taliban-run Afghanistan into the global economy during a trade and security summit meant to bolster an alliance of Eurasian nations in the face of western powers.The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a trade and security alliance originally formed by China, Russia and some of the former Soviet Union states 20 years ago, also announced the induction of Iran into its fold as its ninth full-fledged member, a rebuff of United States-led efforts to isolate and pressure Tehran over its nuclear and missile programmes and support for armed groups in...
POLITICS
The Independent

After Afghanistan pullout, US seeks NATO basing, intel pacts

Against the backdrop of the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan the top U.S. military officer is meeting in Greece with NATO counterparts this weekend, hoping to forge more basing, intelligence sharing and other agreements to prevent terrorist groups from regrouping and threatening America and the region.Army Gen. Mark Milley chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the meeting of NATO defense chiefs will focus in part on the way ahead now that all alliance troops have pulled out of Afghanistan and the Taliban are in control.Milley, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and American intelligence officials have warned...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Regional Powers at Summit Demand U.S. Fund Afghan Aid

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia, China, Pakistan and other regional states called on the United States on Friday to engage with the Taliban and fund aid to Afghanistan, though they also urged the former insurgents to yield power to a more inclusive government. The fate of Afghanistan dominated a summit of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
United Nations
AFP

Iran looks east after China-led bloc OKs entry

Iran on Saturday hailed its acceptance into a China and Russia-led bloc, an eastward turn it sees as opening access to major world markets and a counter to crippling Western sanctions. But Iran sees political as well as economic benefits in the SCO. "The world has entered a new era.
INDIA
The Independent

US envoy: Qatar plane takes more Americans from Afghanistan

A Qatar Airways flight on Friday took more Americans out of Afghanistan, according to Washington s peace envoy, the third such airlift by the Mideast carrier since the Taliban takeover and the frantic U.S. troop pullout from the country. The development came amid rising concerns over the future of Afghanistan under the Taliban. The country's new Islamic rulers on Friday ordered that boys but not girls from grades six to 12, and male teachers but no women teachers return to school and resume classes, starting Saturday. The statement, posted on the Facebook page of the now Taliban-run education ministry,...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

U.N. Afghanistan mission extended, Afghan envoy asks to keep seat

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council extended a U.N. political mission in Afghanistan on Friday for six months to allow for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to work out what changes might be needed after the Taliban seized control of the country. The annual mandate for the...
WORLD
The Independent

The Latest: Pakistan, Iran leaders meet on Afghanistan

The Latest on Afghanistan:ISLAMABAD --- Pakistan’s prime minister has met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Afghanistan The Foreign Ministry's statement on Friday said the two leaders met on the sideline of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's meeting in Tajikistan’s city of Dushanbe. The discussion centered on Afghanistan and other bilateral issues, with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan underscoring his country's vital interest in a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.Khan is visiting Tajikistan to participate in the meeting of members of the China and Russia-dominated organization. Afghanistan's future has dominated the summit. The Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last month. So far Pakistan, like other countries, has not recognized the new government. Pakistan says any such decision will be announced after consultation with the world community.According to the statement, Khan said it was essential to take urgent steps to stabilize Afghanistan's security, humanitarian and economic situation. Read More Who are Isis-K?Al-Qaeda ‘could regroup in Afghanistan in two years and threaten US’Biden overruled Blinken and Austin on Afghanistan pullout, book says
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

The U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a resolution Friday saying that Afghanista ’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government that has “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women" and upholds human rights.The resolution adopted by the U.N.’s most powerful body also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that its 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities, heralding what could...
WORLD
b975.com

U.S. issues sanctions tied to supporters of Hezbollah, Iran – Treasury

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Friday it was sanctioning Lebanon and Kuwait-based financial conduits that fund the Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah as well as financial facilitators and front companies that support the group and Iran. Hezbollah “continues to exploit the legitimate commercial sector for financial and material...
U.S. POLITICS
b975.com

U.S. willing to delay Ethiopia sanctions if violence ends -Blinken

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States would delay sanctions over the Ethiopia conflict if the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation front “cease ongoing hostilities and enter into ceasefire negotiations immediately and without preconditions,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday. “If the parties take immediate steps...
U.S. POLITICS
b975.com

Second Dutch minister resigns over Afghan refugee crisis

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch Defence minister Ank Bijleveld on Friday said she would resign over her handling of the evacuation of refugees from Afghanistan last month, following a similar move by Foreign minister Sigrid Kaag. A majority of parliament on Thursday said both ministers bore responsibility for the government’s slow...
POLITICS
b975.com

IMF chief in spotlight after China rigging report

PARIS (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund’s ethics committee and board need to look into a report alleging its chief Kristalina Georgieva pressured staff to boost China’s ranking in a flagship report while at the World Bank, a French finance ministry source said on Friday. Georgieva has headed the IMF...
ECONOMY
New York Post

The transformation of Kabul, one month after the Taliban takeover

KABUL, Afghanistan — At the outset, the capital appears as though it is almost coming back to life: wooden carts overstuffed with fruits for sale underneath the searing sunshine, beaten-down cars clogging the dusty streets, beggars reaching out to grab your arm from behind the blue burqa and the smells of fresh kebabs and diesel mixing into a strange yet familiar scent.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy