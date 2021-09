BTS had their online concert MOTS ON:E last year, and Jungkook set social media ablaze with his iconic My Time performance as he trended worldwide on both days of the concert. "Jungkook" trended at #1 worldwide and in the U.S. "My Time" also trended both worldwide and in the U.S., showing immense hype over Jungkook's solo stage. "My Time" also trended in Korea's MelOn platform at #5. Overall, Jungkook and My Time trended in 92 countries on the first day of the MOTS ON:E online concert. My Time was also the highest-trending among all solo performances.

4 DAYS AGO