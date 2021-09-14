CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSG Announces Strategic Investment in Sign In App

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies, announced a strategic investment in Sign In App, a provider of workplace risk management software solutions. PSG Senior Advisor Jeff Gordon will join the Board of Directors as Executive Chairman. In this active role, he will help execute PSG’s strategy in visitor management and lead expansion in the U.S. for Sign In App’s operations. PSG’s Matt Stone, Managing Director, Namrita Rai, Vice President, and Katherine Nimmo, Senior Associate, will also join Sign In App’s Board of Directors. Financial terms were not disclosed.

