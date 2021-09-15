Unity Technologies completes Parsec acquisition

Companies have joined forces to provide integrated media management, workflow and AI/ML solutions for video teams. Boston-based axle ai, the software company enabling remote work for video teams, announced that it has acquired Noscos, a developer of AI/ML solutions for video and images based in Riga, Latvia. Backed by Overkill Ventures, Noscos has developed groundbreaking face recognition and logo recognition software tools, as well as intuitive user interfaces for training these tools on large datasets. While axle ai had previously developed its own in-house face recognition libraries and also worked with Microsoft’s Video Indexer technology, they chose to first partner with Noscos and then acquire the company, its developers and IP based on the clear advantages of Noscos’s solution. Noscos’s cofounder Arturs Sprogis, PhD is joining axle as Senior R&D manager, heading up a merged team of developers based primarily in Latvia.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO