Unity Technologies completes Parsec acquisition
Just over a month after announcing the initial agreement, Unity Technologies has fully acquired high-performance remote desktop and streaming technology company Parsec. The deal, which was reportedly worth $320 million in cash when the deal was posted on Aug. 10, has now gone through and sees the Parsec team officially joining Unity as the two companies work towards “democratizing access to all of the tools and software needed to build and enjoy interactive 3D experiences.”dotesports.com
