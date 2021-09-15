CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Unity Technologies completes Parsec acquisition

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over a month after announcing the initial agreement, Unity Technologies has fully acquired high-performance remote desktop and streaming technology company Parsec. The deal, which was reportedly worth $320 million in cash when the deal was posted on Aug. 10, has now gone through and sees the Parsec team officially joining Unity as the two companies work towards “democratizing access to all of the tools and software needed to build and enjoy interactive 3D experiences.”

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

Related
chainstoreage.com

Foot Locker completes acquisition of U.S. footwear retailer Eurostar; names COO

Foot Locker has added another brand to its portfolio. The specialty athletic retailer has completed its acquisition of Eurostar, or WSS, for $750 million in cash. An athletic footwear and apparel retailer that primarily operates on the West Coast, WSS operates 93 off-mall stores in California, Texas, Arizona and Nevada and serves a largely Hispanic consumer base in underserved communities. It generated approximately $425 million in revenue in its fiscal year 2020.
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

PerkinElmer completes $5.25B acquisition of BioLegend

Waltham, Mass.-based PerkinElmer looks to use the acquisition — the largest in the company’s history — to expand its life science franchise into high-growth areas including cytometry, proteogenomics, multiplex assays, recombinant proteins, magnetic cell separation and bioprocessing. The company in July announced the acquisition of the antibody and reagent developer...
WALTHAM, MA
martechseries.com

Panasonic Completes Acquisition of Blue Yonder

Panasonic Corporation announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Blue Yonder, the leading end-to-end, digital fulfillment platform provider. Panasonic has now purchased the remaining 80% of shares of Blue Yonder, adding to the 20% which Panasonic acquired in July 2020. The investment values Blue Yonder at USD8.5 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unity Technologies#Laptop#Cloud Service#Software#Ar
Light Reading

Extreme Networks completes acquisition of Infovista's Ipanema SD-WAN business

SAN JOSE, Calif. ï¿½ Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ipanema, the cloud-native, enterprise SD-WAN division of Infovista. The acquisition expands Extreme's market-leading ExtremeCloud portfolio, offering new cloud-managed SD-WAN and security software solutions required to power the Infinite Enterprise.
BUSINESS
Axios

Exclusive: GovExec completes 9th acquisition as revenues double

GovExec, the media and insights company targeted to government leaders and contractors, is acquiring Market Connections, a government research and insights company, executives tell Axios. Why it matters: It's the company's ninth acquisition since spinning off from Atlantic Media in March 2020. Deals have become a key part of GovExec's...
BUSINESS
builtinchicago.org

Blackstone Completes $1.4B Acquisition of Sustainability Startup Sphera

On Tuesday, global investment firm Blackstone announced that it completed the acquisition of Chicago-based Sphera. Blackstone paid the equivalent of $1.4 billion to acquire Sphera, which was previously owned by Genstar Capital. The deal was first announced in July of this year, but after two months it has officially gone through.
CHICAGO, IL
dallassun.com

Better Plant Completes Acquisition of Functional Mushroom Assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2021 / Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE:PLNT)(OTCQB:VEGGF)(FRA:YG3) ('Better Plant'), a wellness company that develops and sells sustainable, plant-based products that are better for health and better for the earth, is pleased to announced that on September 10, 2021 it purchased mushroom coffee functional food assets, eCommerce platforms, consumer data and related marketing properties from affiliate NeonMind Biosciences Inc. ('NeonMind Biosciences') for C$645,000 plus a royalty of 3% of net product sales above C$1,000,000 for 25 years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
MyChesCo

From The Future Completes Acquisition of Plush Digital

PHILADELPHIA, PA — From The Future announced the acquisition of Plush Digital, a leading media planning and buying boutique. The acquisition will enable From The Future to offer its clients Growth Amplified™ — its full-funnel customer acquisition methodology — at scale. Capabilities include deep expertise in SEO, media planning and buying, CRO, sales funnel design and performance creative.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

axle ai Announces Acquisition of Noscos, Face Recognition Technology Startup

Companies have joined forces to provide integrated media management, workflow and AI/ML solutions for video teams. Boston-based axle ai, the software company enabling remote work for video teams, announced that it has acquired Noscos, a developer of AI/ML solutions for video and images based in Riga, Latvia. Backed by Overkill Ventures, Noscos has developed groundbreaking face recognition and logo recognition software tools, as well as intuitive user interfaces for training these tools on large datasets. While axle ai had previously developed its own in-house face recognition libraries and also worked with Microsoft’s Video Indexer technology, they chose to first partner with Noscos and then acquire the company, its developers and IP based on the clear advantages of Noscos’s solution. Noscos’s cofounder Arturs Sprogis, PhD is joining axle as Senior R&D manager, heading up a merged team of developers based primarily in Latvia.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

InMoment Completes Acquisition of Lexalytics, the Leader and Pioneer of Structured and Unstructured Data Analytics

– InMoment bolsters set of customer experience management (CXM) solutions with latest acquisition adding robust natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) to InMoment’s XI Platform. – Lexalytics’ engine enables companies to listen to and drive improvements based on all types of structured and unstructured data, connects seamlessly to...
BUSINESS
massdevice.com

Stryker completes Gauss Surgical acquisition

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced today that it acquired Gauss Surgical and its Triton platform for an undisclosed amount. Menlo Park, California-based Gauss Surgical designed the Triton artificial intelligence-enabled platform for the real-time monitoring of blood loss during surgery. The platform has demonstrated improvements in maternal and surgical care through earlier recognition of hemorrhage leading to earlier intervention, according to a news release.
MENLO PARK, CA
biometricupdate.com

Toppan strengthens Africa biometrics market position with Face Technologies acquisition

Global printing company Toppan has announced the acquisition of biometrics and card solutions provider Face Technologies. The move will reportedly enable Toppan to strengthen its market position in Africa and enable the firm to start developing a number of digital ID-focused solutions. These will include government biometric identity programs and...
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

Synopsys Completes Acquisition of BISTel’s Semiconductor, FPD Solutions

Article By : Synopsys Inc. The acquisition broadens Synopsys' process control solutions for semiconductor fabs with an integrated and comprehensive yield management and prediction solution. Synopsys Inc. has completed the acquisition of the semiconductor and flat panel display solutions from South Korea-based BISTel, a leader in engineering equipment systems and...
BUSINESS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Avery Dennison completes acquisition of Vestcom

Avery Dennison Corporation has announced it has completed the acquisition of Vestcom for the purchase price of $1.45 billion, subject to customary adjustments. Vestcom is now an Avery Dennison company. Vestcom is a provider of pricing and branded labeling solutions at the shelf-edge for retailers and consumer packaged goods companies....
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Capillary Technologies Ramps up Loyalty Game with Acquisition of Persuade

Singapore-headquartered Capillary Technologies, a leading global customer loyalty and customer engagement solutions provider, today announced the acquisition of Minneapolis-based customer experience (CX) company, Persuade. This marks the company’s first US acquisition and fourth globally. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie Crater, CEO at Full Circle. “Our shared commitment to...
BUSINESS
Tire Review

Bridgestone Completes Acquisition of Azuga Holdings

Bridgestone Americas announced that it has competed the acquisition of Azuga Holdings, Inc. and the Azuga fleet management platform from Sumeru Equity Partners, Danlaw, Inc., and other shareholders. The acquisition is valued at $391 million and accelerates Bridgestone’s effort to deploy a comprehensive fleet management solution as a central pillar of its advanced mobility strategy, Bridgestone said.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

HPE Completes Acquisition of Cloud Data Management Firm Zerto

HPE has completed the acquisition of Zerto, an industry leader in cloud data management and protection with a net cash purchase price at closing of $374 million. This acquisition immediately positions the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform in the high-growth data protection market with a proven solution and further propels HPE’s storage business into a cloud-native, software-defined data services business.
BUSINESS
Confectionary News

Barry Callebaut completes acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company

Takeover will strengthen Barry Callebaut’s manufacturing capabilities in the growing market of highly customized chocolate specialties and decorations. First announced in June​, The Barry Callebaut Group has confirmed that it has successfully closed the acquisition of Europe Chocolate Company (ECC), a Belgian privately-owned B2B manufacturer of chocolate specialties and decorations.
BUSINESS
Variety

‘Muse: Enter The Simulation’ VR Concert Experience Set to Launch Via Stageverse Platform

Muse fans looking to relive the band’s sensational 2019 Simulation Theory tour will have a chance to do so via a new VR experience presented by Stageverse, creators of 3D virtual venues and interactive experiences. Opening for beta access today (Sept. 20), “Muse: Enter The Simulation” (the Stageverse app is available on iOS, Android and Oculus) allows for virtual entry to the band’s July 2019 concert at Wanda Stadium, Madrid. Users attend in avatar form and can immerse themselves in the two-hour show through 360-degree views and 16 viewpoints augmented by 3D visual effects. Additional features like backstage areas are...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy