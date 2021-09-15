Iowa Couple Sues Over Location Of Noisy Town Siren

Warning sirens are put up for a variety of different reasons. Here in Iowa, we have them for use during storms. You'll even hear them tested on the first Wednesday of each month. Yes, they can be loud, but they're supposed to be. They're warning of us of something we need to be aware of. But now imagine that you live across the street from such a siren, and it goes off nearly every day. An Iowa couple is living in that exact situation.