New Delhi [India], September 18 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 is all set to resume on Sunday with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locking horns against each other. Before the season got suspended earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the season was proving to be unlike any other as three teams were storming ahead in the race to reach the playoffs --Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

