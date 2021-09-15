CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 15 (ANI): Singer Britney Spears, who recently got engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, has deactivated her Instagram account. The 39-year-old pop star on Monday had fans buzzing on social media after her Instagram page was mysteriously taken down, but a source close to her told People magazine that she "is taking a break, as many celebrities do."The source added, "It was her decision, and nothing else should be read into it. She is in a great place, legally and personally."Spears tweeted after deactivating her account on the photo-sharing application, "Don't worry folks ... just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement !!!! I'll be back soon."Indeed, the singer's move to deactivate her Instagram comes amid her recent engagement to her fitness-instructor-model boyfriend and legal wins in her ongoing conservatorship case.

celebratingthesoaps.com

Britney Spears’ Housekeeper Makes Disturbing Accusations

Britney Spears housekeeper recently accused the singer of a battery assault, which the staff claimed happened as a result of a dispute over the popstar’s dogs. The superstar’s staff members said that they took the dogs away because she wasn’t taking good care of them. Britney Spears Dogs On Verge...
PETS
AOL Corp

Monica Lewinsky says the many apologies to Britney Spears are 'long overdue'

Monica Lewinsky, whose infamous affair with President Bill Clinton while she worked as an unpaid intern at the White House made her endless fodder for the media in the '90s, feels for Britney Spears, who kicked off her high-profile career in the same decade. And she's glad to see that, following the success of Framing Britney Spears, people like Spears's ex Justin Timberlake, comedian Sarah Silverman, blogger Perez Hilton and more have apologized for the jokes and jabs they made years ago.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How Much Is Britney Spears Worth?

Britney Spears is one of the most recognizable stars in America. The “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer has been a mainstay in pop culture since 1998, but dips in her career — paired with more than a decade under a conservatorship — has prompted questions about the Princess of Pop’s net worth.
CELEBRITIES
Gossip Cop

Why Britney Spears Has Worn Infamous Peasant Blouse ’17 Times,’ And Why She Won’t Stop Anytime Soon

Britney Spears is posing from her backyard and in a peasant blouse to mark one year since the birth of “Project Rose.” The 39-year-old princess of pop, known for her ad-hoc home Instagram updates, spent much of 2020 sharing mysterious and floral-centric photos for her 33.5 million Instagram followers, with shots ahead of the weekend seeing the “Toxic” singer mark a milestone linked to them.
CELEBRITIES
Washington State
PopSugar

Britney Spears's Custom Engagement Ring Features a Beautiful Engraving

Britney Spears is engaged! On Sept. 12, the singer announced her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram. "I can't f*cking believe it 💍💍💍💍💍💍❣️!!!!!!" Britney wrote alongside a sweet video showing off her ring with Sam by her side. Sam also shared a photo of the two announcing the news, giving us a better view of Britney's classic round-cut diamond engagement ring.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari and why we struggle to accept a younger man loving an older woman for who she is

The reaction to Britney Spears’ announcement this week that she plans to marry her long-time partner, Sam Asghari, has been predictable and frustrating.Previous to this announcement, much of the commentary surrounding Spears concerned the conservatorship she was living under and the legal fights she was having with her father. She famously told a Los Angeles court, “I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby.”Spears revealed not only that she wanted to get married and have a family, but that she’d long been prevented from doing so due to the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Octavia Spencer
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Kevin Federline
Person
Sean Preston
Person
Britney Spears
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Glows As She Drives Her Mercedes-Benz With Fiancé Sam Asghari — Photos

Britney Spears was grinning as she took Sam Asghari for a spin around Los Angeles on Sept. 17! The couple got engaged just a week ago. Britney Spears, 39, looked over the moon as she took a drive with fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, in Los Angeles! The Femme Fatale singer sat in the drivers seat as the pair went for a ride in her white Mercedes-Benz sudan on Friday, Sept. 17. Britney was glowing as she smiled and appeared to laugh in the photos, keeping her face partially hidden behind a hair of black sunglasses. Sam proudly sat next to the blonde beauty, appearing to be in conversation with his leading lady.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson wows fans as she rocks iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson has shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at her new movie Senior Year - but it seems fans are divided on who inspired her outfit. The actress rocked a pink 1950s waitress outfit, with her blonde hair crimped and placed in high pigtails. But while the outfit seems to...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Lil Nas X Had the Best Time at the Met Gala — and He's Got the Celebrity Selfies to Prove It

When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Former child star Matthew Mindler died by suicide: coroner

Former child star Matthew Mindler’s death has been ruled a suicide. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office made the “manner of death” ruling Monday, though the exact cause of Mindler’s death is still pending the toxicology screen, TMZ reports. Mindler, 19, was found dead on Aug. 28, just three days after...
MUSIC
purewow.com

Cardi B Shares Brand-New Photos of Baby No. 2 on Instagram

Major congratulations are in order for Cardi B and her husband, Offset. The couple has officially welcomed their second child together, a baby boy. Lucky for us, we already have not one, but two pictures of the newborn. The rapper and her hubby revealed the exciting news on Monday in...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Engaged To Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa After 4 Years Of Dating – See Ring Photo

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Danny Fujikawa with a sweet cozy photo that showed off her gorgeous ring. Kate Hudson is engaged! The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with an adorable photo of her and hew new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 35. In the pic, they were leaning in for a kiss while holding onto each other and standing in front of the ocean as she put her hand on his chest. Her engagement ring could be seen as she flashed a huge smile at her husband-to-be.
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
LOS ANGELES, CA

