Nicki Minaj is slowly but surely making her return to the music scene after taking some time off to focus on her motherly duties. Just months after releasing her remix version to BIA's Summer banger, "Whole Lotta Money," the iHeartRadio Music Award winner took to social media on Tuesday to tease her own unreleased music. Nicki shared a brief 15 second snippet of her sultry vocals from a recent studio session to her Instagram Story, and the Barbz couldn't help but to bask in the idea of their Queen possibly releasing new music soon.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO