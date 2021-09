Oklahoma (4-4) fell to Mississippi State (8-2) 3-1 in the middle match of the Georgia Tech Tournament on Friday despite standout performances from multiple Sooners. Set one began competitively with a close 7-5 score. However, a kill by freshman middle blocker Sania Petties was all the Bulldogs needed to get the momentum rolling in their favor. They quickly advanced to a 20-13 lead and never looked back. The set was won 25-18 by the Bulldogs off a kill by sophomore outside hitter Shania Cromartie.

