Downtown Events

Cover picture for the articleTeni Rane grew up in and around a community of Chattanooga musicians who helped nurture in her an early love for music. Her vocals carry power and finesse rolled together with perfect balance to evoke the emotional feel of her lyrics, and her Americana-take on select covers is delightfully unexpected and well-received by a wide demographic. Through each stage of her writing life, her original songs have revealed a level of maturity that allows her to weave common experiences into songs that captivate people in every age range. As a child she was often found belting out lyrics in the back seat on the way to just about anywhere. That six CD changer exposed her to the writing of Nanci Griffith, Carol King, Beth Woods, John Prine, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, and many other greats. The resulting flavor of her original work is an eclectic mix influenced by the earliest writing she encountered, as well as by contemporary pop music.

