Atascosa County Judge’s Report

The Medical Examiner Transport program I reported here as being started is now in full swing. Our team, led by Bob Hunt, has hauled over 12 bodies to be autopsied at the nearest medical examiner. This is filling a real need. We are also covering for Wilson, Karnes, McMullen and Frio counties. Even better news is that we are doing it for less money than we have been paying. My hat is off to the ACMET (Atascosa County Medical Examiner Transport) team.