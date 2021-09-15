Jourdanton council renews interlocal agreement for Cowboy Connect

Sean Scott, Transportation Director from Alamo Area Council of Governments, addressed the Jourdanton City Council regarding the Cowboy Connect bus line for Atascosa County. He emphasized that it is open for use by the general public and can even flag down the bus for transport. If there are certain dates and times that are needed, you can reserve a slot up to 90 days in advance. There is no charge for the regular route, but if there are other parts of the town, out-of-town or out of the county they want to travel, there is a charge, depending on the distance. The service is available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday- Friday.