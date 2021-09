He official Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany may have been canceled for the second year in a row, but that doesn't stop the show from going on in the Inland Northwest. Cue the West End Oktoberfest. The one-day event this Saturday, Sept. 18, takes place across five breweries — Brick West Brewing, River City Brewing, Iron Goat Brewing, Golden Handle Project and Whistle Punk Brewing — all within a 10-minute walk of each other. For $20, attendees get a unique Oktoberfest mug and $3 pours of the event beers at each location. You get to choose your starting brewery (where you'll pick up your mug) when you purchase your tickets.

