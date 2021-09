Thomas Tuchel believes Ben Chilwell is back “in the race” for regular action at Chelsea after a difficult summer.Chilwell’s last top-level appearance was Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League final victory over Manchester City in Porto in May.The 24-year-old was part of England’s run to the Euro 2020 final but did not feature at all in the tournament.Marcos Alonso has held down the left wing-back role for Chelsea since the start of the new club season, but now boss Tuchel insists Chilwell is ready to fight for a starting berth.“He came from a Champions League win, and from 90 minutes and a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 DAYS AGO