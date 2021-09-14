Five Random Facts for Tuesday

New Jersey has an interesting history, with Revolutionary War battles, famous duels, unique inventions, scientific discoveries, and more all happening in the state. One of the darkest events that’s happened in New Jersey though was so strange and terrifying, it inspired one of the most famous horror films of all time. Of course, sharks are […] The post You Can Visit The Actual Spot Where The Vicious Shark Attacks Occurred In New Jersey That Inspired ‘Jaws’ appeared first on Only In Your State.

ANIMALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO