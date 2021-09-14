Once Upon a Time in Queens

The year was 1957 and New York was going through not one, but TWO breakups. The Dodgers and Giants decided to embark on their journey to California, leaving the lives of two-thirds of New York’s residents upended in their departure. It would be another five years before these fans could again claim a team as their own, when in 1962 the New York Metropolitans arrived to fanfare in the highly dilapidated Polo Grounds. Upon seeing the team play, this fanfare went from perhaps a 1986 WS Game 6 intensity to a final out of the 2006 NLCS Game 7 volume. This might have been for the best, given that a strong enough wind had a real shot of knocking down the stadium. During that year, the Mets garnered the nickname the "Lovable Losers." What most people don’t know; however, is that it was a calculated plan from Mets owner: Joan Whitney-Payson.

