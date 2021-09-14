CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Once Upon a Time in Queens

By AP Photo
Kankakee Daily Journal
 8 days ago

"Once Upon a Time in Queens" surveys the legend of the 1986 Mets and the New Yorkers of that period who embraced that team.

‘Talent’ Finals, ‘Miracle Workers’ Finale, ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens,’ Bear’s Back in ‘You vs. Wild’

The Top 10 acts perform in the America’s Got Talent finals. The Western spoof Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail finally reaches its destination with a final showdown. ESPN’s 30 for 30 relives the New York Mets’ championship 1986 season in a two-night documentary. Bear Grylls returns for a second You vs. Wild adventure in which the viewer chooses which way the story goes.
How to watch ESPN's 'Once Upon a Time in Queens' 30-for-30 on 1986 Mets: Free live stream, time, TV, channel

ESPN will debut the latest edition of its 30-for-30 documentary series on Tuesday, and the star of the show is the New York Mets. "Once Upon a Time in Queens," which will air in two parts on Tuesday, September 14, and Wednesday, September 15, "tells the story of the 1986 Mets, one of the most dominating, infamous, and magical teams of all-time and their incredible season in one of the greatest cities in the world," per ESPN.
Stream It Or Skip It: 'Once Upon A Time In Queens' on ESPN, a Four-Part Chronicle of the 1986 Mets' Miracle Season

The Yankees might be the glamour team, but the Mets are the real soul of baseball in New York City. In Once Upon A Time In Queens, a new four-part documentary from ESPN's long-running 30 For 30 series, we get a sprawling look at the 1986 Mets' run to a championship; a boozy, drug-fueled, raucous run full of big personalities and bigger aspirations.
SportsCenter Promoted 'Once Upon a Time in Queens' By Airing a Clip With Three Lenny Dykstra F-Bombs

Once Upon a Time in Queens, the four-part documentary about the 1986 New York Mets, finishes it's premier on ESPN tonight. To promote the event ESPN aired a clip from the doc during the 7pm SprotsCenter. Who knows what they meant to do, but they showed a clip that featured an interview where Lenny Dykstra dropped three F-bombs in 20 seconds while talking about a game.
Once Upon A Time In Manhattan: Why The Mets Are The Greatest New York Team

The year was 1957 and New York was going through not one, but TWO breakups. The Dodgers and Giants decided to embark on their journey to California, leaving the lives of two-thirds of New York's residents upended in their departure. It would be another five years before these fans could again claim a team as their own, when in 1962 the New York Metropolitans arrived to fanfare in the highly dilapidated Polo Grounds. Upon seeing the team play, this fanfare went from perhaps a 1986 WS Game 6 intensity to a final out of the 2006 NLCS Game 7 volume. This might have been for the best, given that a strong enough wind had a real shot of knocking down the stadium. During that year, the Mets garnered the nickname the "Lovable Losers." What most people don't know; however, is that it was a calculated plan from Mets owner: Joan Whitney-Payson.
'Once Upon a Time' provides comfort from current Mets' reality

Time was, the best and easiest way to ease whatever was ailing you was to open your record cabinet (old guy alert!) grab a stack of well-worn album jackets (OGA 2!) carefully clear the dust and residue from the album's grooves (OGA 3!) and plug a set of headphones the size of a space helmet into your stereo.
Nick Davis Pulls Off Rare Doubleheader, Directing ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Queens’ And Publishing Dual Biography Of Ancestors Joseph And Herman Mankiewicz

The hustle of show business means people not-infrequently have two projects hitting the market at the same time. Even so, filmmaker Nick Davis is the creative force behind one of the more unusual doubleheaders in recent memory. He directed ESPN “30 for 30” limited series Once Upon a Time in Queens, an account of the World Series-winning, earth-scorching 1986 New York Mets. The two-night, four hour docuseries, whose executive producers include Jimmy Kimmel, premieres tonight and concludes tomorrow. Also today, Knopf has published Davis’s book, Competing with Idiots, a dual portrait of Joseph and Herman Mankiewicz nearly two decades in the making. The Hollywood royals were his great-uncle and grandfather, respectively.
Hamptons Doc Fest Presents: Once Upon A Time In Queens

Enjoy a screening of 30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens! 30 for 30: Once Upon a Time in Queens is about the Mets’ 1986 World Series-winning season. Two of the four-part series will be shown using hours of never-before-seen footage of the team. Players featured include: Bobby Ojeda, Darryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez, Kevin Mitchell, manage Davey Johnson and others.
Once upon a time

Overdue - From "Images of America - Hinsdale" by Sandy Williams: "Founded as a private association in 1886, any 'reputable' person could become a member of the Hinsdale Library upon payment of $1 annual dues. The original collection, primarily donated by residents, was shelved in this home of C.D. Snow at Washington and Third streets. Mrs. Snow was one of the library's founders and also served as the first librarian. The photograph shows the Snow home at a later date, after it had been moved. It has since been demolished."
ESPN doc on 1986 Mets, 'Once Upon a Time in Queens,' for more than just fans says director

On Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. eastern time, one of baseball's most cinematic teams will see their story told on screen. The four-part ESPN 30 for 30 documentary "Once Upon a Time in Queens" directed by Nick Davis, tells the story of the World Series champion 1986 Mets. With such massive personalities, the surrounding events of New York City in the '80s and the intricate history of the Mets ...
