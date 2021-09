The Milan management want to close Franck Kessie’s renewal and they are not convinced by the legitimacy of Paris Saint-Germain’s supposed offer, a report claims. One of the sub-plots of today’s matcha against Lazio at San Siro is the reception that Kessie will get from the home crowd when he takes to the field and when his name is read out by the announcer. During the Olympics in Tokyo, the Ivorian declared his desire to stay at the club but a month and a half later, no signature has arrived.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO