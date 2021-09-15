CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo gives shirt to steward he hit with wayward shot

By Dale O'Donnell
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCristiano Ronaldo gave his shirt from Manchester United’s Champions League opener to the steward he had hit on the head with a wayward shot during the warm-up. Ronaldo was also on target against Young Boys as he scored the game’s opening goal to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead. However, they were then reduced to 10-men before throwing it away and losing the match 2-1 in stoppage-time.

Ashe County's Newspaper

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for Georgina Rodriguez in a 'split second'

Cristiano Ronaldo fell for his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a “split-second moment”. The 36-year-old football icon is set to tell the story of how he fell in love with the former shop worker in a new Netflix documentary titled ‘I Am Georgina’, and has said he never expected to fall for the beauty as quickly as he did.
AceShowbiz

Cristiano Ronaldo Denies He's Forced to Move House Because of Noisy Sheep

The Portuguese soccer star's press team calls the report, which stated that bleating sheep was behind the athlete's decision to leave his £6 million mansion in Cheshire, 'entirely fabricated.'. AceShowbiz - Cristiano Ronaldo wasn't annoyed by sheep so much that he decided to leave his Cheshire mansion. His press team...
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo names Lionel Messi as greatest footballer he’s ever faced leaving Piers Morgan stunned

CRISTIANO RONALDO believes he's the world's greatest footballer - but he shocked Piers Morgan by naming Lionel Messi as the best he's faced. Ronaldo's "unlikely" friend Morgan insists the legend's huge self-confidence is wrongly mistaken for arrogance. But the TV celebrity admits he was surprised when Manchester United's returning hero...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo shirt number: What jersey will Manchester United forward wear in second spell?

Cristiano Ronaldo will wear Manchester United’s No 7 shirt on his return to Old Trafford. The Portuguese forward has returned to his former club on a two-year deal with the option of a third.Edinson Cavani had worn seven but agreed to switch to No 21, the number he wears for the Uruguay national team.Ronaldo wore the No7 in his first stint at the club from 2003 until 2009, when he developed from talented teenager to the best player in the world under the tutelage of Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring 118 goals in 292 appearances and winning three Premier Leagues and the Champions League.Ronaldo inherited the shirt from David Beckham, who took it on from Eric Cantona. Previous United legends to have work No7 include George Best and Bryan Robson. The nostalgic shirt completes Ronaldo’s homecoming narrative, and he is now set to make his second debut for the club next Saturday when Newcastle visit Old Trafford. “I wasn’t sure if it would be possible to have the number seven shirt again, so I would like to say a huge thank you to Edi for this incredible gesture,” Ronaldo said on United’s Twitter feed.
newschain

Cristiano Ronaldo ‘not here for a vacation’ as he targets Man Utd success

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident of bringing the glory days back to Manchester United as the Portuguese superstar insisted that he is “not here for a vacation”. Ronaldo claimed three Premier League winners’ medals and one in the Champions League in his first stint at Old Trafford and continued to enjoy a trophy-laden career after leaving for Real Madrid and then Juventus.
Daily Mail

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaps praise on 'remarkable' Edinson Cavani for handing his iconic No 7 shirt to returning Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani for the way they have handled the five-time Ballon d’Or winner reclaiming the club's iconic No 7 shirt. Cavani wore it last season and in the early stages of this campaign but will switch to No 21...
fourfourtwo.com

Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United debut, 2003: How he wowed Old Trafford the first time

This feature on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United debut first appeared in the February 2021 issue of FourFourTwo magazine. Subscribe now and never miss an issue!. On August 16, 2003, a pair of substitutes made their debuts for Manchester United. The first went on to become one of the greatest players of all time; the second went on to become Eric Djemba-Djemba.
