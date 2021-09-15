CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age of Empires IV Open Technical Stress Test This Weekend

By Thomas Bardwell
Cover picture for the articleWololo! A little treat for Age fans as Xbox Game Studios announces an Age of Empires IV technical stress test. Open to all players with little to no barriers to entry, the large-scale event encouraging players to throw-everything-but-the-kitchen-sink at the servers, matchmaking, lobbies and, additional systems runs this weekend. The exact dates are Friday, September 17th, starting from 10 AM PT to Monday, September 20th, at 10 AM PT.

