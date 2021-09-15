Age of Empires IV Open Technical Stress Test This Weekend

One of my lesser-known, guilty pleasures in the gaming space is the Crysis series. It’s a series that isn’t talked about in modern-day (outside of the old, run-over, and beat with a bat “Can it run Crysis?” joke), and yet did so much when it came to reinvigorating the first-person shooter space. Its open-ended level design truly opened the door for people when it released, and frankly, its visual fidelity has aged like a fine wine. Not long ago, the game received a remaster of sorts over on consoles and the Epic Games Store but now, the title is ready to hit a new PC storefront. Crysis Remastered is now available on the Steam store, opening more players to the prospect of re-experiencing the first (and arguably best) game in the series. The Steam launch trailer can be found below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO