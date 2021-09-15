CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry teams up with First Lady Jill Biden for a good cause

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jill Biden have come together to applaud wounded warrior athletes. The pair took part in a Zoom event in honour of this year's Warrior Games, which both Prince Harry and the First Lady were slated to attend this week in Orlando, Florida, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The US Department of Defense's annual sports event celebrates "the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran US military service members".

NBC News

Jill Biden returns to the classroom as a working first lady

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden is going back to her whiteboard. After months of teaching writing and English to community college students in boxes on a computer screen, the first lady resumes teaching in person Tuesday from a classroom at Northern Virginia Community College, where she has worked since 2009. She...
POTUS
