Prince Harry teams up with First Lady Jill Biden for a good cause

The Duke of Sussex and Dr. Jill Biden have come together to applaud wounded warrior athletes. The pair took part in a Zoom event in honour of this year's Warrior Games, which both Prince Harry and the First Lady were slated to attend this week in Orlando, Florida, before it was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. The US Department of Defense's annual sports event celebrates "the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran US military service members".