Danna Downing awarded Rotary Hero Award

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vicksburg Rotary Club recognized member Danna Downing as this year’s Hero, one who lives the Rotary concept of “Service Above Self.” Every Rotary event, activity, and meeting benefits from the contributions offered by Danna Downing. Her actions in the Rotary and the community at large have exemplified the Rotary concept of Service Above Self. When serving as the club treasurer, Danna perceived a need to continue raising revenue for the Club’s Polio Fund. During the last year of social distancing and electronic meetings, she assembled a can and bottle drive which has raised $1,515 to date. For years before that, Danna worked to contribute to the community as the director of South County Community Services. Outgoing Vicksburg Rotary President Mary Marshall describes Danna in two words: “gracious dynamo.”

