Lee County, FL

Lee deputies investigate school threats at Lehigh Acres Middle & Varsity Lakes Middle

By Nicolette Perdomo
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three separate school threats have kept Lee County deputies busy in the past week.

Deputies investigated new claims at Lehigh Acres Middle and Varsity Lakes Middle on Tuesday after they foiled “Columbine-style” shooting plans at Harns Marsh Middle on Thursday.

The most important thing you need to know is that the threat at Lehigh Acres Middle is unfounded. LCSO investigators are going over the evidence and those involved will be disciplined per the code of conduct.

Another threat at Varsity Lakes Middle is being investigated by LCSO, which is also unfounded. Again, those involved will be disciplined per the code of conduct.

Conner Pruett and Phillip Byrd are the two students arrested for their involvement in the Columbine-style plot last week.

The teacher who reported this tip to law enforcement said she was just doing the right thing and that it’s always important if you see something to say something.

“I was doing my job you know, I don’t think that I am a hero, this is what we were trained to do,” said Laura Davis, testing coordinator at Harns Marsh Middle.

Byrd and Pruett are in juvenile detention and are being charged with conspiracy to commit a mass shooting.

As for the other two incidents, LCSO is still investigating.

