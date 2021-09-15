New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League

With the recent release of Akshan, League of Legends now has a grand total of 156 champions. The game has grown quite a bit from its original roster of 40, and with their commitment to release 6 new champions per year, Riot Games has made it clear that they intend for it to keep growing. However, this explosive growth has resulted in a fair number of champions being left behind the curve. Whether through outdated kits, lackluster visuals, or stiff animations, not all champions have aged as gracefully as others. This prompted Riot to start paying select attention to certain champions that clashed heavily with the modern vision of League. Sion, Poppy, Mordekaiser, and Nunu are just a few examples of successful visual gameplay-update (VGU) reworks. Complete with brand new kits and visuals designed to bring them into the modern-day both competitively and aesthetically. Given the success of past reworks, and with the prospect of having 6 new champions per year to learn and adapt to, it has prompted some in the community to question: would League of Legends be better if Riot put more resources into updating older champions rather than pumping out a slew of new ones?

