Oregon Tech Awards: Celebrate at Two Virtual Events

The Oregon Technology Awards will take place Friday, September 17 at The Nines and virtually. Because of the unpredictable trajectory of the fast-moving COVID Delta variant, the team at TAO has decided to pivot the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards (web.cvent.com/event) to a much smaller in-person event with additional protocols in place for the safety of our community. We are limiting attendees to representatives from finalist companies, honorees and sponsors only — with the estimated attendance around 100.