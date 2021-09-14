CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Tech Awards: Celebrate at Two Virtual Events

Cover picture for the articleThe Oregon Technology Awards will take place Friday, September 17 at The Nines and virtually. Because of the unpredictable trajectory of the fast-moving COVID Delta variant, the team at TAO has decided to pivot the 2021 Oregon Technology Awards (web.cvent.com/event) to a much smaller in-person event with additional protocols in place for the safety of our community. We are limiting attendees to representatives from finalist companies, honorees and sponsors only — with the estimated attendance around 100.

