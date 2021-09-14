Delta County West Nile Virus and COVID-19 Update

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases. There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114. Age/gender of new cases: Age Group Cases Gender Cases 00-04 14 05-12 62 Female 203 13-18 28 Male 179 19-24 34 25-49 131 50-64 62 65+ 51 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 17, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO