Public Health

Delta County West Nile Virus and COVID-19 Update

By Press Release
 6 days ago

Delta County Health Department Confirms First West Nile Virus Death. The Delta County Department of Health is sadly reporting a death due to West Nile virus (WNV). The case is a female in her 60’s. Four (4) additional cases of WNV are also being reported, along with two new positive mosquito pools.

State
Colorado State
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 382 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 349 are confirmed and 33 are probable cases. There have been 7,922 total hospitalizations and 115,731 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,114. Age/gender of new cases: Age Group Cases Gender Cases 00-04 14   05-12 62   Female 203 13-18 28   Male 179 19-24 34       25-49 131       50-64 62       65+ 51 — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) September 17, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
kalw.org

Parts of Santa Clara County To Receive West Nile Virus Preventative Mosquito Control Treatment

Santa Clara County will conduct mosquito control treatment in parts of Palo Alto and Mountain View Friday after detecting the West Nile virus in mosquitos in those areas. The Vector Control District announced the positive mosquito cases and the treatment plans on Wednesday. Affected areas include neighborhoods near West Middlefield and San Antonio Road.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
#West Nile Virus#Mosquito Control#Nile#Wnv
city.waltham.ma.us

FYI - The West Nile Virus risk factor has been raised to HIGH in many Middlesex County communities, including Waltham

All residents are urged to take necessary safety precautions to avoid mosquito bites. Spraying for mosquitoes will take place tonight in various locations of Waltham (vicinity of Woodchester Rd, Tracer Ln, Copeland St, Brewster Rd, Hibiscus Ave, Miriam Rd, Greer St, Addison Rd, Juniper Hill Rd, Marlborough Rd and Shirley Rd).
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
wnypapers.com

Erie County Department of Health reminds residents of West Nile virus risk from mosquitoes

Positive test pool results from late August confirm presence of West Nile virus in area mosquitoes. The Erie County Department of Health is alerting residents to a mosquito pool test result that confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in area mosquitos. Municipal partners collected the sample from a location in the northern part of Erie County in mid-August.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
News On 6

OCCHD Detects West Nile Virus In Mosquitoes

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department announced Friday that it has detected the West Nile Virus in a sample of mosquitoes across the county. Health officials said it has 16 traps across the county where it has tested over 9,500 mosquitoes on a weekly basis during the first 18 weeks of the mosquito season.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Connecticut Post

Third case of West Nile Virus identified in Connecticut

A third case of the West Nile virus has been confirmed in Connecticut, state health officials said Friday. The patient, a Hartford resident, is between the ages of 50 and 59, the state Department of Public Health said in a statement. The patient became ill with encephalitis — inflammation of the brain — in the fourth week of August. Lab tests later confirmed the patient had antibodies to West Nile virus, DPH said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WMUR.com

West Nile virus found in Manchester mosquito batch

MANCHESTER, N.H. — For the first time this season, West Nile virus has been detected in Manchester. The city's public health director said the virus was found in a batch of mosquitoes collected on Aug. 30. >> West Nile virus fact sheet from NH DHHS. West Nile virus can be...
WORLD
ABC30 Central Valley

Madera County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera County Department of Public Health confirmed the county's first human death from the West Nile Virus this year. Health officials say the man's case was one of the first two cases found in August. He was required to be hospitalized and ultimately died. The second person was released from the hospital.

