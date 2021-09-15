Salome starts school in person

Salome High School started back up on Aug. 2 and we are all attending in person. All 147 students are feeling a lot better now that we are working to get back to normal. We’re sticking to the one-to-one Chromebook program we started last year. That means each student has their own computer to do work on and stay caught up. As opposed to last year’s 4 periods, block schedule, this year, we’ve gone to seven, 50 minutes periods a day with a 30 minute TEAMS period to stay on top of things and work on personal projects. Mr. Pugliese told us, “It feels awesome," he is glad that we are back, he is getting used to the new schedule, students having Chromebooks feels easier to get information instead of having to go to the library. Ms. Slucas told us it feels good to be back, she feels like things are going back to normal, she likes this schedule better, she is also glad kids have access to information. Junior, Bryanda, told us last year it felt like so many things were restricted, this year feels more open, it feels free, it’s easier to carry things around when you only need to worry about a Chromebook. Sophomore, Nicholas, said last year it felt hectic, books are heavy and they can be annoying at times, he is great with computers, and having a Chromebook can be better not having to carry as much paperwork.