CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Look of Eagles: Ana Benaroya x Variable Editions Announce Print Release

juxtapoz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter releases with Derek Aylward, Ryan Travis Christian, and Marcus Leslie Singleton, Variable Editions have teamed up with another Juxtpoz favorite and will be releasing a series of 10 hand-colored prints by Ana Benaroya. Continuing the platform's effort to produce and release works that combine the production ease of multiples and uniqueness of original pieces, Juxtapoz magazine cover artist handpainted and inked with a marker each of 22” x 30” prints comprising this series.

www.juxtapoz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Siliconera

Berserk Volume 41 Editions to Release in December

Young Animal announced that Berserk Volume 41 will release on December 24, 2021 in Japan. A standard and special edition will be available to purchase. The special edition will include a special canvas artwork and a drama CD focused on “Casca’s Awakening.” The drama CD will also include music by Susumu Hirasawa, who composed music for the animated adaptations of Berserk. The normal edition of Berserk Volume 41 will cost 636 yen or roughly $5. The special edition will cost 3,960 yen or $36. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
COMICS
techraptor.net

Limited Edition Oreo Pokemon Collaboration Announced

As part of their big 25th-anniversary celebration, Pokemon has teamed up with OREO to release a limited-edition run of their cookies. These OREO Pokemon cookies feature sixteen unique designs depicting various Pokemon from the franchise. Announced this morning with a trailer animated entirely through dot art with each dot being...
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

Warner Home Entertainment Announces Home Release Of “Batman: Year One Commemorative Edition”

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) celebrates the 10th anniversary of the DC Universe Movies release Batman: Year One with a fully-remastered version of the film and a newly-created bonus feature, Reinventing Gordon. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation and DC, the PG-13 rated film arrives on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (USA $33.99 SRP; Canada $39.99 SRP) and Digital starting November 9, 2021.
MOVIES
2dopeboyz.com

VanJess Release Deluxe Edition Of ‘Homegrown’ Project

Great news for fans of VanJess (members of the DopeHouse, included). The Keep Cool/RCA sisters have expanded their their Homegrown EP into a full-length project (or, “deluxe edition EP”). Adding an additional five songs, the now 14-song project includes both their cover of “Say Yes” (with TOKiMONSTA) and their update of “Slow Down” with Lucky Daye among the new tracks.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Poetry#Thelma Louise#Watchin#Walk The Walk Usa
juxtapoz.com

Juxtapoz Shop Exclusive: Jane Dickson's 3-Print Suite

On the occasion of the Fall 2021 Quarterly and a feature on NYC-based Jane Dickson, we are releasing 3 prints with the artist as timed-releases: Puddle Jumping 8th Avenue, Live XXX and Roses and Tattoos. The works will be available on Shop.Juxtapoz.com from September 16—23, 2021. Puddle Jumping 8th Avenue.
BEAUTY & FASHION
nintendosoup.com

Alwa’s Collection Switch Physical Release And Limited Edition Officially Announced

It looks like Metroidvania fans will soon be able to grab a wonderful two-in-one package for their shelves!. Clear River Games and Elden Pixels have officially announced Alwa’s Collection, a physical release that will contain both Alwa’s Awakening and Alwa’s Legacy. A Limited Edition bundle (pictured above) will also be available from Limited Run Games.
RETAIL
nichegamer.com

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Release Trailer and Photo Mode Trailer, Physical Edition Announced

Ember Lab has shared a new Kena: Bridge of Spirits release trailer, photo mode trailer, as well as confirmed a physical edition is planned for the game. The physical edition of the game will sell for $49.99 and includes a physical copy of the game, the digital soundtrack, a Golden Rot skin, a unique Kena staff, retailer-exclusive stickers, and unique celebration hats for Rot. The physical launch is coming sometime this holiday, after the game’s digital launch.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Music
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Blu-Ray Standard and Limited Editions Release Announced

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train smashed box office records worldwide during its theatrical run despite restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic, and the film recently hit home video with the steaming rights held by Funimation. Fans have been wondering about the film's physical release, and now, a release date for its Blu-Ray has been announced, and it's set to release this winter. The physical release will get a Standard and Limited Edition which will come with a bunch of extras.
MOVIES
djmag.com

DJ Shadow announces 'Endtroducing' 25th anniversary edition

DJ Shadow has announced a 25th anniversary edition of his landmark debut album, 'Endtroducing', which will arrive on Island Records this month. The 1996 record was largely constructed using samples taken from old vinyl releases. Now the celebratory version promises to make those noises better than ever, with audio fully remastered and cut at half speed. According to the label this “results in significantly more detailed, high quality sound."
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Limited-Edition Pinny Releases

Earlier this summer, Reebok launched CrateMaster, a short film directed by Reebok vice President of Creative DIrection Kerby Jean-Raymond. The short profiled a grassroots inner-city basketball community of youth. The film featured a Flatbush pinny, which is Jean-Raymond's hometown. In honor of the film, Reebok produced a limited, member-exclusive release...
BASKETBALL
GeekyGadgets

Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition announced

Oppo is launching a new version of its Find X3 smartphone, the Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition and the handset comes with a new design. On the back of the case there is frosted glass at the top of the handset and leather on the bottom, the device will come with the same specifications as the standard model.
CELL PHONES
Highsnobiety

Leica x James Bond "007 Edition" Q2 Camera Price, Release

Major movie means major merch. adidas' fairly toothless collection aside, James Bond fans have plenty to look forward to ahead of No Time to Die's late September release date, including typically macho stuff like vodka and Danner boots. Leica's new James Bond collaboration is a little more sophisticated, though. Here,...
ELECTRONICS
The Berrics Canteen

Monster Energy Releases All-New Drone Edit

Drones have come a long way over the past few years, and so has drone filming in skate videos. Not too long ago, when the filmer busted out a drone it would suddenly sound like a swarm of locusts entered the sesh. Not so these days: You can go full God-eye and a skater (wearing Airpods) would be none the wiser. Monster Energy has been taking advantage of these advances in drone technology for its ‘Mirador’ series, which explores skate spots from on high and essentially makes you feel like you’re editing a Halo clip in free-camera mode. Team riders Gabriel Fortunato, Jorge Simoes, Marek Zaprazny, and Kevin Baekkel benefit from this eye in the sky in ‘Mirador II’—directed and edited by Marco Savino—above.
VIDEO GAMES
townandcountrymag.com

The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Simone Biles on Her 88-Pound 2021 Met Gala Gown (Exclusive)

Simone Biles is an Olympic icon and a fashion icon. The celebrated gymnastic walked the carpet in her this Met Gala debut on Monday in a truly epic gown that paid tribute to gymnasts and the sport itself. The stunning ensemble included a black body suit covered in stars, under...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy