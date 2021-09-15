Look of Eagles: Ana Benaroya x Variable Editions Announce Print Release
After releases with Derek Aylward, Ryan Travis Christian, and Marcus Leslie Singleton, Variable Editions have teamed up with another Juxtpoz favorite and will be releasing a series of 10 hand-colored prints by Ana Benaroya. Continuing the platform's effort to produce and release works that combine the production ease of multiples and uniqueness of original pieces, Juxtapoz magazine cover artist handpainted and inked with a marker each of 22” x 30” prints comprising this series.www.juxtapoz.com
