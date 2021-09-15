CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Most states have cut back public health powers amid pandemic

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKHN (Kaiser Health News) A review of hundreds of pieces of legislation across the United States shows that Republican legislators in more than half of the states are taking away the powers state and local officials use to protect the public against infectious diseases. The review conducted by Kaiser Health News, or KHN, also found that in all 50 states, legislators have proposed bills to curb such public health powers since the COVID-19 pandemic began. While some governors vetoed bills that passed, at least 26 states pushed through laws that permanently weaken government authority to protect public health.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Khn#Kaiser Health News#Republican
Reuters

Biden adds measles to list of diseases that could require quarantine

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday signed an executive order adding measles to a list of communicable diseases that could require quarantine after several Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States. The action makes measles one of the...
POTUS
azpbs.org

Pandemic unemployment relief ends, cutting off 45,000 jobless in state

WASHINGTON – A federal pandemic relief program that provided extra financial aid to jobless workers ended Monday, hitting more than 45,000 unemployed Arizonans who had already seen the state pull away another source of federal aid in July. The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program ultimately helped a total of 1.6 million...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
PLANetizen

Public Health Experts Question CDC Catchphrase, 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Covid-19 vaccines may arguably be the silver bullet (or merely hope) for ending the pandemic – if they are injected into the arms of eligible people. A report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health posted August 24 on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR) webpage found that "[o]n July 25, infection and hospitalization rates among unvaccinated persons were 4.9 and 29.2 times, respectively, those in fully vaccinated persons."
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Juneau Empire

State records most daily COVID cases amid health care strain

ANCHORAGE — Alaska on Wednesday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases, a day after the state’s largest hospital announced it had entered crisis protocol and started rationing care. There were 1,068 new cases of COVID-19, with case counts 13% higher than last week. State officials said 201 Alaskans...
fox26houston.com

CDC: Health care-associated infections up amid COVID-19 pandemic

WASHINGTON - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the health care sector has experienced an increase in infections, another grim announcement to an industry impacted severely by the pandemic. "We know the COVID-19 pandemic has placed tremendous stress on the health care...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KFOR

Oklahoma democrats seek to roll back governor’s staffing power over state agencies, starting with the Health Care Authority

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – State democrats say they’re fighting back against the governor after he removed the only two physicians from the state Health Care Authority Board earlier this month. Representative Monroe Nichols announced Monday that he’s filing a bill that would restore legislative authority over that board. “It has...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Lynchburg News and Advance

Alaska air base declares public health emergency amid COVID

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency and encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska, officials said. “We’ve all seen COVID-19 cases continue to...
ALASKA STATE
newspressnow.com

New Missouri health director looks to improve states public health

Missouri’s new director of the Department of Health and Senior Services is looking to improve Missouri’s public health statistics by following science and instilling communication. Donald Kauerauf was hired in July shortly after previous Dr. Randall Williams, the previous health director, had resigned. Kauerauf is not a doctor of medicine,...
KEYT

Democrats tackling flash points of taxes, health, climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats face a daunting assignment. They’re trying to complete a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social and environment programs and raising taxes on the rich. That means they need to rewrite tax, health and environment policy. They might have to reduce the cost dramatically to satisfy moderates. And they must make sure that no more than three Democrats in all of Congress votes against it. If they fail, President Joe Biden’s own party will have dealt him an embarrassing, wounding defeat on the cornerstone of his domestic agenda. Here’s a guide to pivotal differences they must resolve.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dental work for Medicare recipients. An end to sky’s-the-limit pricing on prescription drugs. Coverage for low-income people locked out of Medicaid because of political battles. Those are just some of the changes to health care that Democrats want to achieve with President Joe Biden’s massive “Build Back Better” plan. For the nearly 145 million Americans covered by government health programs, it could make a difference for decades. The $3.5 trillion domestic agenda bill touches almost all aspects of Americans’ lives, from taxes to health care. Republicans rejected the plan as too big. Democrats can only succeed if they bridge divisions among themselves.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy