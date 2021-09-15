UK posts the biggest jump in annual inflation on record

Brexit will have a bigger impact on the food and drink industry than the Covid pandemic, the former boss of Sainsbury’s has warned. Speaking at the Convenience Conference in London on Thursday, Justin King said that it was inevitable that prices would rise because of supply chain issues.“In two years’ time you are all going to realise Brexit was bigger news than Covid,” said Mr King. “I think it’s already clear that’s true. Labour relative to your business is going to become a much more expensive resource because of that, and that means productivity and your approach to it...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO