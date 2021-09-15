Putin self-isolates after associates' infections

Emmanuel Macron, the French president, will speak in the coming days with Joe Biden in what will be their first contact since a major diplomatic crisis erupted between France and the US over a submarine deal with Australia, an official said on Sunday.The phone call is at the request of the US president, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal said, adding that there was “shock” and “anger” at first. But now it's time to try to move forward, he said.What the French now call a “grave crisis” erupted over the sudden, surprise end to a 2016 contract worth at least $66bn...

POLITICS ・ 17 HOURS AGO