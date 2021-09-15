How AIOps is changing the face of modern IT operations

If there is one skill that workers have mastered in 2020, it is adaptability. As government employees everywhere have transitioned to remote work environments, they have had to learn to be flexible to stay on task as well as communicate effectively with their peers and the public. Not only do government employees need to adapt to these changing times; the networks on which they rely to do their jobs effectively must also be able to adapt.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO