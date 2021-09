GUEST BLOG: In this contributed blog post, Greg Ouillon, CTO, New Relic, talks about digital retail and how it has shifted during the pandemic. The last year has certainly changed the high street as we know it. We have seen stores closing and shopping centres left entirely empty. As millions of retail staff across the country were put on furlough, virtually all retail businesses regardless of size had to re-invent themselves as pure-play e-commerce or hybrid click-and-collect businesses. As the UK starts to re-emerge from lockdown and customers are returning to the high street, retailers need to focus on optimising success, sustaining business growth and giving customers the experience they now demand.

