Women in Finance: Saudi Arabia Looks to Embrace a More Inclusive Future

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs nations across the world grapple with disparities their populations face in terms of access to opportunities for higher education, livable working wages, and socio-economic mobility, advancing the liberty and empowerment of women in Saudi Arabia has been an area of increasing global interest. Within the country, initiatives have been underway to hasten progress toward this important goal. National government programs have formally recognized that the full engagement of women is vital for Saudi Arabia to achieve its true cultural vibrancy, flourish economically, and confront evolving challenges in a rapidly changing world. The most prominent of these national programs is Saudi Vision 2030. Enacted in 2016, the Vision includes a multitude of efforts to improve quality of life, increase government effectiveness, and diversify the Saudi economy – and empowering women to join the workforce is a key stated objective.

