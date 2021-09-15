Protests continue in front of KU’s Phi Kappa Psi

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The protests continue Tuesday night in front of the University of Kansas fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. Hundreds of people surrounded the Phi Kappa Psi house Monday night to protest an alleged rape by a member over the weekend. Students are calling for said man to be arrested for his alleged actions. Lawrence Police confirmed Tuesday that they are aware of a possible sexual assault near campus over the weekend, but do not provide details about such investigations.