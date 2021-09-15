CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

Protests continue in front of KU’s Phi Kappa Psi

By Bryan Grabauskas
KWCH.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The protests continue Tuesday night in front of the University of Kansas fraternity Phi Kappa Psi. Hundreds of people surrounded the Phi Kappa Psi house Monday night to protest an alleged rape by a member over the weekend. Students are calling for said man to be arrested for his alleged actions. Lawrence Police confirmed Tuesday that they are aware of a possible sexual assault near campus over the weekend, but do not provide details about such investigations.

www.kwch.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Topeka, KS
Society
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Topeka, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Society
Local
Kansas Education
The Hill

Biden administration easing restrictions for vaccinated foreign visitors

The Biden administration on Monday said it plans to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated international visitors beginning in early November. All foreign visitors must be vaccinated against COVID-19, and must show proof of vaccination before boarding a U.S.-bound airline, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said. He added that visitors traveling by plane must also provide a negative test taken no more than 72 hours prior to flying.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phi Kappa Psi#Rape#Phi Kappa Phi#Protest Riot#Ku#Wibw#The University Of Kansas
NBC News

Emmys 2021: 5 key takeaways from TV's big night

"The Crown," "Ted Lasso" and "The Queen's Gambit" nabbed top honors Sunday at the 73rd Emmy Awards, capping off a ceremony that largely shied away from political speeches and failed to recognize a single performer of color in the 12 major acting categories. The big winner of the night was...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Six killed in Russian university shooting, gunman in hospital

MOSCOW, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A student armed with a hunting rifle opened fire at a university in the Russian city of Perm on Monday, killing at least six people and wounding many others, investigators said. Video shown on news websites showed panicked students leaping from first-floor windows to escape...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy