Dollar skids as soft U.S. inflation weighs; Fed meeting looms next week

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar slumped against major currencies on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data released on Tuesday eased short-term expectations about tapering of asset purchases from the Federal Reserve. The dollar index last stood at 92.514, down about 0.2% from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data...

FOREX-Dollar creeps higher as Fed's taper looms

* Dollar drifts higher in thin Asian trade * Week packed with central bank meetings, focus on Fed By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The dollar began the week firmly on Monday with investors in a cautious mood ahead of several central bank meetings, headlined by the Federal Reserve, while looming catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande added to markets' fragility. In thin trade, owing to holidays in Japan and China, the euro nursed losses from its weakest week in a month, slipping slightly to touch a four-week low of $1.1721. Sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars were also pressured toward new troughs. The kiwi, at $0.7024, and sterling, at $1.3722, made three week lows as did the Aussie which fell 0.1% to $0.7253. "The U.S. dollar is having a bit of a rebound," said Westpac analyst Imre Speizer, drawing support, he added, both from an expectation of imminent asset purchase reductions from the Fed and from caution as equity markets begin to get the wobbles. "Everyone is eying the Fed, waiting for a tapering signal." The U.S. dollar index rose very slightly to a month-high 93.263. The yen held at 110.01 per dollar. The week brings central banks in Japan, the UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Brazil, South Africa, Turkey and Hungary as well as elections in Canada and Germany -- though traders are mostly focused on the Fed. The Fed concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday and markets' consensus is that it will stick with broad plans to begin tapering this year but will hold off providing details or a timeline for a at least a month. Creeping U.S. yields, however, which at the 10-year tenor rose for a fourth straight week last week point to risks of a hawkish surprise or a shift in projections to show hikes as soon a 2022, both of which could support the dollar. It would only take two Fed members to change their minds for the "dot plot" of median projections to reflect hikes next year, said Marshall Gittler of brokerage BDSwiss. "So it's quite possible that they go from forecasting no rate rises next year to at least one," he said. "Similarly, they are now forecasting two hikes in 2023 – that could easily go to three as well." Among the other major central banks the Bank of England is expected to leave policy settings unchanged, but traders see potential for gains in the currency if the bank adopts a hawkish tone or more members being calling for asset purchase tapering. There is no expectation of policy shifts at the resolutely dovish Bank of Japan on Wednesday, but a day later Norway's Norges Bank is expected to becomes the first G10 central bank to lift rates. The Norwegian crown had slipped with oil prices and the rising dollar on Friday and last sat at a one-and-a-half-week low of 8.7154 per dollar. The oil-sensitive Canadian dollar was also on the back foot ahead of an election on Monday where polling points to an advantage for incumbent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau but a likelihood he remains leader of a minority government. In China, onshore stock and currency markets were closed on Monday but the yuan was under pressure offshore as the debt crisis engulfing Evergrande added to discomfort over China's slowing economy and regulatory crackdowns. The yuan fell about 0.1% and through its 200-day moving average to 6.4770 per dollar. Evergrande has a bond interest payment of $83.5 million due on Thursday. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0116 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1721 $1.1726 -0.04% -4.07% +1.1734 +1.1721 Dollar/Yen 109.9850 109.9500 +0.07% +6.53% +110.0300 +110.0300 Euro/Yen.
Dow Futures Down 545 Pts; Concerns Ahead of Fed Meeting

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening sharply lower Monday, extending recent losses as investors fret about the Federal Reserve possibly starting to wind down its pandemic-era bond-buying program this week. At 7 AM ET (1100 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was down 545 points, or 1.6%, S&P 500 Futures...
Column: Funds lose nerve on higher U.S. yields bet ahead of Fed

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Funds are loading back up on U.S. Treasuries ahead of the Fed's Sept. 22 policy decision, suggesting they are not as confident as they were a few weeks ago that yields are headed higher. Positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission show hedge funds and...
Fed meeting looms large as investors wonder about tapering

The Federal Reserve's top brass is set to meet this week, and the market is watching closely for hints about when the central bank will begin tapering its monthly asset purchases. The Federal Open Market Committee, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, will meet for two days beginning on Tuesday. Powell...
Fed expected to stay cautious as economy sends mixed signals

With the United States on the upswing from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Federal Reserve is expected to weigh in next week on whether the economy is healthy enough to begin withdrawing stimulus measures credited with aiding the revival. The United States added a disappointing 235,000 new jobs last month, though there were better employment gains in prior months as Americans returned to positions lost to Covid-19 business closures or found new ones.
Stock Market News: Most Indices Down, U.S. Dollar Up Awaiting Fed Meeting

Market Indexes: 3 out of 4 indexes fell this past week, with only the Russell small caps finishing in positive territory, 0.39%. The DOW was down over -2% so far in September, while the S&P was close behind, down -2%. “World shares fell on Friday, pressured by concerns over China’s...
10-Year Treasury Yield Rises Ahead of Fed Meeting Next Week

The 10 year U.S. Treasury yield rose on Friday morning as investors readied for the Federal Reserve meeting next week. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note advanced by 4 basis points to 1.37% at around 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 3 basis points to 1.912%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
Will Fed Give U.S. Dollar The Green Light?

After the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) soared by 5.3% year-over-year (YoY) on Sep. 14, investors celebrated the news due to the perceived impact on the Fed. To explain, accelerating inflation could expedite the Fed’s taper timeline and force the central bank to raise interest rates much sooner than expected. However, when inflation is perceived as peaking, investors price in more patience from the Fed and the optimism helps uplift the PMs.
Dollar drifts as soft inflation raises taper timing questions

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar drifted within recent ranges against major peers on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation raised doubts about a taper of Federal Reserve stimulus this year. The dollar index stood at 92.632, little changed from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation data only to...
Dollar drifts after soft inflation, Chinese data weighs on Asian currencies

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held recent ranges against peers on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation figures tempered immediate expectations about Federal Reserve tapering while disappointing Chinese data weighed on the yuan and Aussie. The dollar index stood at 92.632, little changed from Tuesday, when it dropped following...
