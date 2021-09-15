CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Lancaster GOP committee members shrug off congressman, commissioners in selecting a Clerk of Courts nominee

By CARTER WALKER
Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen 264 members of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County gathered last week to pick a candidate for an upcoming special election, they likely had no idea they were about to expose a rift in the party. Committee members themselves called it a “surprise” when Eric Reath, a top aide...

lancasteronline.com

Washington Post

Pennsylvania Republicans invade voters’ privacy in service of the ‘big lie’

In July, I praised guidance that the Justice Department issued regarding phony election “audits,” such as the one underway in Maricopa County, Ariz. That guidance stated:. There have been reports, with respect to some of the post-2020 ballot examinations, of proposals to contact individuals face to face to see whether the individuals were qualified voters who had actually voted. . . . This sort of activity raises concerns regarding potential intimidation of voters. . . . Jurisdictions that authorize or conduct audits must ensure that the way those reviews are conducted has neither the purpose nor the effect of dissuading qualified citizens from participating in the electoral process. If they do not, the Department will act to ensure that all eligible citizens feel safe in exercising their right to register and cast a ballot in future elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Online

We're grateful for Lancaster General Health, but Lancaster County still needs a public health department [editorial]

As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported in late August, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials “announced a new $50 million program to screen, test and remove lead from roughly 2,800 Lancaster County homes over the next decade. ... Called Lead-Free Families, the program was touted as the first of its kind to be funded and led by a health system. The announcement was made in Columbia Borough, home to one of the first Lead-Free Families’ clients.” The Lancaster General Health Board of Trustees approved the funding in the spring of 2020.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
