Peptide medicines have the potential to treat a variety of diseases due to their high activity, specific targeting, chemical stability, and lack of non-specific or drug–drug interactions. When given orally, low physicochemical characteristics such as poor membrane permeability and low target specific activity need the development of a better peptide medication. Peptide glycosylation is a potential method for modulating the physicochemical characteristics of peptide medicines as well as peptide penetration through biological membranes. A peptide can be glycosylated in one of two ways: N-linked glycosylation or O-linked glycosylation. Glycosylation of peptide drugs improves bioactivity, selectivity, and the medicinal drug’s half-life. Moreover, product clearances, inorganic tactics by major competitors, and different glycosylated peptide applications are some of the factors propelling the global glycosylated peptide market forward.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO