Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) Prices Upsized 10.8M Share IPO at $16/sh

 2 days ago

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYRA), a precision oncology company focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,800,000 shares of common stock at an initial public offering price of $16.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Tyra. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Tyra, are expected to be $172.8 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "TYRA." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Tyra has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,620,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Advance Technologies Inc (AVTX) Prices 12.5M Share Offering at $2.2/sh

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVTX), a leading clinical-stage precision medicine company that discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with significant unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases, announced today that it has entered into an underwriting agreement with Jefferies LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC under which the underwriters agreed to purchase, on a firm commitment basis, 12,500,000 shares of common stock of the Company, at a public offering price of $2.20 per share (the "Public Offering Price"). The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Prices 15.55M Share IPO at $27/sh

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of its Class A common stock. Definitive Healthcare is offering 15,555,555 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $27.00 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
4 Overvalued Recent IPOs to Avoid in September

A low-interest-rate environment and bullish market sentiment have increased initial public offerings over the past two years. Investor enthusiasm for IPOs has helped recently-listed stocks Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), SentinelOne (S), Full Truck (YMM), and Traeger (COOK) soar significantly. However, considering their limited growth prospects, these IPO stocks look significantly overvalued at their current price levels. So, they are best avoided now.Last year was a great year for IPOs thanks to a low-interest-rate environment and the quick and low-cost listing options such as special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). In total, 480 companies went public last year. The number has been even higher so far this year. According to Stock Analysis, there have been 742 IPOs so far this year.
DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (DICE) Prices Upsized 12M Share IPO at $17/sh

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 12,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by DICE. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by DICE, are expected to be $204.0 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021 under the ticker symbol "DICE." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, DICE has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,800,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Huarui International New Material Limited (HRDG) Files For 2.4M Share IPO at $4-$6/sh

Huarui International New Material Limited (NASDAQ: HRDG) files for 2,400,000 share IPO at $4-$6 per share.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (BRLT) Launches 16.67M Share IPO

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) announced the launch of Initial Public Offering of 16,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock. The initial public offering price is currently expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. Brilliant Earth expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,500,000 shares of its Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. Brilliant Earth has applied to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BRLT."
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (MCB) Prices 2M Share Offering at $75/sh

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $75.00 per share. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock.
Avantor (AVTR) Prices 20.83M Share Offering at $42/sh

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten offering by the Company of 20,833,334 shares of its common stock pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), at the public offering price of $42.00 per share.
FIGS (FIGS) Prices 8.9M Share Offering at $40.25/sh

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE: FIGS), a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, today announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 8,917,385 shares of its Class A common stock by Tulco, LLC, FIGS' largest stockholder, and certain members of FIGS' management team at a price to the public of $40.25 per share. The underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 1,337,607 shares of Class A common stock from the selling stockholders. The offering consists entirely of shares of Class A common stock to be sold by the selling stockholders, and FIGS will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares in the offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on September 20, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Academy Sports and Outdoor (ASO) Prices 18.65M Share Secondary Offering at $44.75/sh; Announces 4.5M Share Buyback

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders that are affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the "Selling Stockholders"), of 18,645,602 shares of common stock of Academy at the public offering price of $44.75 per share, pursuant to a registration statement filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). No shares are being sold by Academy. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (CIIGU) Prices 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

CIIG Capital Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ: CIIGU), a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Nuwellis (NUWE) Prices 3.48M Share Offering at $2.50/sh

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUWE) (the "Company") announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,483,120 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $2.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $8.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company has granted the underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for 45 days, to purchase up to an additional 522,468 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Prices Upsized 6.55M Share IPO at $25/sh

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT) today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 6,556,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $25.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of $163.9 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. All of the shares are being offered and sold by PROCEPT. PROCEPT's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2021, under the ticker symbol "PRCT." The offering is expected to close on September 17, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PROCEPT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 983,400 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.
Alpine Acquisition Corporation (REVEU) Prices 10M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Alpine Acquisition Corporation (Nasdaq: REVEU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "REVEU" beginning August 31, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of a redeemable warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of common stock and warrants are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq under the symbols "REVE" and "REVEW," respectively.
On (ONON) Prices 31.1M Share IPO at $24/sh

Swiss performance sportswear brand On (NYSE: ONON) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 31,100,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of $24.00 per share. On is offering 25,442,391 Class A ordinary shares and certain selling shareholders are offering 5,657,609 Class A ordinary shares. In connection with the offering, On and the selling shareholders have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,665,000 Class A ordinary shares at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments. The Class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 15, 2021 under the symbol "ONON."
Argo Blockchain Plc (ARBK) Launches 7.5M ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) today announced that it has commenced an initial public offering of 7,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), representing an aggregate of 75,000,000 ordinary shares. Each ADS represents 10 ordinary shares of Argo Blockchain. The last closing price of Argo Blockchain's ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange Main Market was $1.848 on September 10, 2021. The ADSs are being offered in a registered public offering in the United States (the "Offering"). Argo Blockchain has applied to list the ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “ARBK.”
APi Group Corporation (APG) Prices 19.75M Share Offering at $20.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 19,753,087 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $20.25 per share. The gross proceeds to APi from this offering are expected to be approximately $400 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by APi. APi has granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,962,962 shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering are to be sold by APi. The offering is expected to close on or about September 17, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (DTRTU) Prices 20M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DTRTU) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”) and trade under the ticker symbol “DTRTU” beginning September 2, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-half of one redeemable warrant with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the shares of Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on NASDAQ under the symbols “DTRT” and “DTRTW,” respectively.
