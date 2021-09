Ten companies will join the DAX on Monday as the blue-chip stock market index undergoes its biggest facelift in its 33-year history in response to turmoil in the German corporate world. At the opening of the market in Frankfurt at 9:00 am (0700 GMT), the new entrants, amongst them European aerospace giant Airbus and online shopping company Zalando, will turn the DAX 30 into a DAX 40. The index suffered a turbulent year in 2020 that saw national carrier Lufthansa drop out of the top tier under pressure from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of payments company Wirecard after revelations of large-scale fraud. Additions to the line-up are also meant to reflect the changing face of the German economy, bringing in tech companies like Zalando and the meal-kit supplier HelloFresh.

