The 1st All-Civilian Crew Is About To Orbit The Earth

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, a group of all civilians, four in total, will take flight aboard a SpaceX mission set to launch Wednesday night. The commander of the flight, Jared Isaacman is the founder and billionaire CEO of Shift4 Payments; he will be joined by Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Chris Sembroski, an aerospace data engineer; and pilot and geoscientist Sian Proctor.

The Atlantic

Elon Musk Must Be Pretty Relieved

The space tourists are back. On Saturday night, the private astronauts braced themselves as their spacecraft streaked through Earth’s atmosphere, deployed parachutes, and then drifted down off the coast of Florida. When the capsule touched the waves, they might have heard a voice from mission control radio in: “Thanks for flying SpaceX.” As if the passengers had just touched down on a runway at O’Hare instead of surviving a fiery reentry. As if they hadn’t just spent three days flying higher than the International Space Station, with a window seat that looked out on the contours of entire continents.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

