The 1st All-Civilian Crew Is About To Orbit The Earth
For the first time, a group of all civilians, four in total, will take flight aboard a SpaceX mission set to launch Wednesday night. The commander of the flight, Jared Isaacman is the founder and billionaire CEO of Shift4 Payments; he will be joined by Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital; Chris Sembroski, an aerospace data engineer; and pilot and geoscientist Sian Proctor.www.capradio.org
