Donegal, PA

Donegal sets guidelines for when to shutter a building over COVID-19 cases

By LUIS NIEVES for LNP
Lancaster Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen: Donegal school board meeting, Sept. 9. What happened: Superintendent J. Michael Lausch asked the board to set the threshold of positive COVID-19 cases requiring a building to be closed. The Department of Education recommends that if 5% of a building’s population were to be quarantined, that building only, rather than the entire district, would need to move to virtual instruction. Lausch stated that percentage would equate to about 50 people, students or staff, in the high school. The board passed the guidelines 9-0. The board also voted to give families until Sept. 27 to present a doctor’s note to exempt their children from needing to wear a mask.

lancasteronline.com

