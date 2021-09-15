CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
X-linked immunodeficient (XID) mice exhibit high susceptibility to Cryptococcus gattii infection

By Israel Diniz-Lima
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptococcosis is an opportunistic disease caused by the fungus Cryptococcus neoformans and Cryptococcus gattii. It starts as a pulmonary infection that can spread to other organs, such as the brain, leading to the most serious occurrence of the disease, meningoencephalitis. The humoral response has already been described in limiting the progression of cryptococcosis where the B-1 cell seems to be responsible for producing natural IgM antibodies, crucial for combating fungal infections. The role of the B-1 cell in C. neoformans infection has been initially described, however the role of the humoral response of B-1 cells has not yet been evaluated during C. gattii infections. In the present study we tried to unravel this issue using XID mice, a murine model deficient in the Btk protein which compromises the development of B-1 lymphocytes. We use the XID mice compared to BALB/c mice that are sufficient for the B-1 population during C. gattii infection. Our model of chronic lung infection revealed that XID mice, unlike the sufficient group of B-1, had early mortality with significant weight loss, in addition to reduced levels of IgM and IgG specific to GXM isolated from the capsule of C. neoformans. In addition to this, we observed an increased fungal load in the blood and in the brain. We described an increase in the capsular size of C. gattii and the predominant presence of cytokines with a Th2 profile was also observed in these animals. Thus, the present study strongly points to a higher susceptibility of the XID mouse to C. gattii, which suggests that the presence of B-1 cells and anti-GXM antibodies is fundamental during the control of infection by C. gattii.

Related
Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Blood pressure levels among children in rural Uganda: results from 1913 children in a general population survey

Despite increasing levels of adult hypertension in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA), there is limited information on elevated blood pressure among children in SSA. We described the distribution of blood pressure among children in rural Uganda and estimated hypertension prevalence. We conducted a cross-sectional study in south-western Uganda, collecting demographic, anthropometric and blood pressure measurements from children aged 6–12 years. Children with elevated blood pressure (systolic and/or diastolic blood pressure greater or equal to the 95th percentile for age, height and sex) were invited for two further assessments 6–18 months later. We described blood pressure distribution at first assessment, assessed associations with demographic and anthropometric characteristics and estimated prevalence of hypertension as defined by having elevated blood pressure on three separate occasions months apart. Blood pressure (BP) was measured in 1913 children (50% male, 3% overweight or obese, 22% stunted) at the first assessment. Mean (SD) systolic and diastolic BP at first assessment was 113.4 mmHg (±10.8) and 69.5 mmHg (±8.3), respectively, and 44.2% had elevated BP. Older age, higher BMI, and being female were associated with higher BP, and stunted height was associated with lower BP. An estimated 7.8% [95% CI:(6.6–9.1)], (males: 6.8%, females: 9.0%), had elevated BP on three separate occasions, and were considered hypertensive. High blood pressure levels among adults in SSA may be set early in life. In this study, obesity (a common lifestyle modifiable risk factor in other settings) was largely irrelevant. More research is needed to understand the main drivers for elevated blood pressure in SSA further.
HEALTH
Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
SCIENCE
A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghosn
In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
CANCER
Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
CANCER
Poor clinical guideline adherence and inappropriate testing for incident lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. The American Urological Association makes recommendations for evaluation and testing for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (LUTS/BPH) to help primary care providers and specialists identify LUTS/BPH and harmful related conditions including urinary retention and prostate or bladder cancer. Our understanding of provider adherence to these Guidelines is limited to single-site or nonrepresentative settings.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Profilin and Mical combine to impair F-actin assembly and promote disassembly and remodeling

Cellular events require the spatiotemporal interplay between actin assembly and actin disassembly. Yet, how different factors promote the integration of these two opposing processes is unclear. In particular, cellular monomeric (G)-actin is complexed with profilin, which inhibits spontaneous actin nucleation but fuels actin filament (F-actin) assembly by elongation-promoting factors (formins, Ena/VASP). In contrast, site-specific F-actin oxidation by Mical promotes F-actin disassembly and release of polymerization-impaired Mical-oxidized (Mox)-G-actin. Here we find that these two opposing processes connect with one another to orchestrate actin/cellular remodeling. Specifically, we find that profilin binds Mox-G-actin, yet these complexes do not fuel elongation factors’-mediated F-actin assembly, but instead inhibit polymerization and promote further Mox-F-actin disassembly. Using Drosophila as a model system, we show that similar profilin–Mical connections occur in vivo – where they underlie F-actin/cellular remodeling that accompanies Semaphorin–Plexin cellular/axon repulsion. Thus, profilin and Mical combine to impair F-actin assembly and promote F-actin disassembly, while concomitantly facilitating cellular remodeling and plasticity.
SCIENCE
Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
SCIENCE
Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
CANCER
Host selection pattern and flavivirus screening of mosquitoes in a disturbed Colombian rainforest

Studies on the feeding behavior of hematophagous insects, particularly those of medical importance, are relevant for tracking possible pathogen transmission routes and identifying biases in the choice of vertebrates. We evaluated host selection of blood-feeding mosquitoes in a disturbed forest in the Magdalena Medio valley in Colombia from March 2017 to April 2018, after the introduction of Zika virus to the Americas from the 2015–2016 outbreak. We estimated vertebrate diversity and collected blood-engorged female mosquitoes. Genomic DNA/RNA was extracted from the mosquito’s abdomen for vertebrate host identification and pathogen detection. We performed conventional PCR and sequencing, using universal primers targeting vertebrate regions of the eukaryotic mitochondrial genome to determine bloodmeal host. Additionally, we tested for the presence of flaviviruses in all mosquito samples with RT-PCR. Based on the identity and quantity of detected bloodmeals, we performed mosquito-vertebrate interaction network analysis and estimated topology metrics. In total, we collected 292 engorged female mosquitoes representing 20 different species. Bloodmeal analyses identified 26 vertebrate species, the majority of which were mammals (N = 16; 61.5%). No flaviviruses of medical importance were detected from the samples. Although feeding patterns varied, network analyses showed a high degree of specialization by mosquitoes and revealed ecological and phylogenetic relationships among the host community. We conclude that host selection or preference by mosquitoes is species specific.
ANIMALS
Health
Science
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Loneliness, social isolation, and pain following the COVID-19 outbreak: data from a nationwide internet survey in Japan

The aim of cross-sectional study was to investigate the association between loneliness, increased social isolation, and pain following the COVID-19 outbreak. A total of 25,482 participants, aged 15–79 years, were assessed using an internet survey; the University of California, Los Angeles Loneliness Scale (Version 3), Short Form 3-item (UCLA-LS3-SF3) was used to assess loneliness, and a modified item of the UCLA-LS3-SF3 was used to measure the perception of increased social isolation during the pandemic. The outcome measures included the prevalence/incidence of pain (i.e., headache, neck or shoulder pain, upper limb pain, low back pain, and leg pain), pain intensity, and the prevalence of past/present chronic pain. Pain intensity was measured by the pain/discomfort item of the 5-level version of the EuroQol 5 Dimension scale. Odds ratios of pain prevalence/incidence and past/present chronic pain prevalence according to the UCLA-LS3-SF3 scoring groups (tertiles) and the frequency of the perceived increase in social isolation (categories 1–5) were calculated using multinomial logistic regression analysis. The mean pain intensity values among different loneliness and social isolation levels were tested using an analysis of covariance. Increased loneliness and the severity of the perceived social isolation were positively associated with the prevalence/incidence of pain, pain intensity, and the prevalence of past/present chronic pain.
MENTAL HEALTH
Lactic acid as a major contributor to hand surface infection barrier and its association with morbidity to infectious disease

Although the surface of the human hands contains high antimicrobial activity, studies investigating the precise components involved and the relationship between natural antimicrobial activity and morbidity in infectious diseases are limited. In this study, we developed a method to quantitatively measure the antimicrobial activity of hand surface components. Using a clinical survey, we validated the feasibility of our method and identified antimicrobial factors on the surface of the human hand. In a retrospective observational study, we compared the medical histories of the participants to assess infectious diseases. We found that the antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands was significantly lower in the high morbidity group (N = 55) than in the low morbidity group (N = 54), indicating a positive association with the history of infection in individuals. A comprehensive analysis of the hand surface components indicated that organic acids, especially lactic acid and antimicrobial peptides, are highly correlated with antimicrobial activity. Moreover, the application of lactic acid using the amount present on the surface of the hand significantly improved the antimicrobial activity. These findings suggest that hand hygiene must be improved to enhance natural antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
An unusual phenotype occurs in 15% of mismatch repair-deficient tumors and is associated with non-colorectal cancers and genetic syndromes

Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and/or MSI-PCR (microsatellite instability-polymerase chain reaction) tests are performed routinely to detect mismatch repair deficiency (MMR-D). Classical MMR-D tumors present a loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 with MSI-High. Other profiles of MMR-D tumors have been described but have been rarely studied. In this study, we established a classification of unusual MMR-D tumors and determined their frequency and clinical impact. All MMR-D tumors identified between 2007 and 2017 were selected. Any profile besides the classical MMR-D phenotype was defined as unusual. For patients with unusual MMR-D tumors, IHC, and PCR data were reviewed, the tumor mutation burden (TMB) was evaluated and clinical and genetic features were collected. Of the 4948 cases of MMR testing, 3800 had both the available IHC and MSI-PCR results and 585 of these had MMR-D. After reviewing the IHC and PCR, 21% of the cases initially identified as unusual MMR-D were reclassified, which resulted in a final identification of 89 unusual MMR-D tumors (15%). Unusual MMR-D tumors were more often associated with non-CRC than classical MMR-D tumors. Unusual MMR-D tumors were classified into four sub-groups: i) isolated loss of PMS2 or MSH6, ii) classical loss of MLH1/PMS2 or MSH2/MSH6 without MSI, iii) four MMR proteins retained with MSI and, iv) complex loss of MMR proteins, with clinical characteristics for each sub-group. TMB-high or -intermediate was shown in 96% of the cancers studied (24/25), which confirmed MMR deficiency. Genetic syndromes were identified in 44.9% (40/89) and 21.4% (106/496) of patients with unusual and classical MMR-D tumors, respectively (P < 0.001). Five patients treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) had a prolonged clinical benefit. Our classification of unusual MMR-D phenotype helps to identify MMR deficiency. Unusual MMR-D phenotype occurs in 15% of MMR-D tumors. A high frequency of genetic syndromes was noted in these patients who could benefit from ICI.
CANCER
A novel nairovirus associated with acute febrile illness in Hokkaido, Japan

The increasing burden of tick-borne orthonairovirus infections, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, is becoming a global concern for public health. In the present study, we identify a novel orthonairovirus, designated Yezo virus (YEZV), from two patients showing acute febrile illness with thrombocytopenia and leukopenia after tick bite in Hokkaido, Japan, in 2019 and 2020, respectively. YEZV is phylogenetically grouped with Sulina virus detected in Ixodes ricinus ticks in Romania. YEZV infection has been confirmed in seven patients from 2014–2020, four of whom were co-infected with Borrelia spp. Antibodies to YEZV are found in wild deer and raccoons, and YEZV RNAs have been detected in ticks from Hokkaido. In this work, we demonstrate that YEZV is highly likely to be the causative pathogen of febrile illness, representing the first report of an endemic infection associated with an orthonairovirus potentially transmitted by ticks in Japan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Action video game training improves text reading accuracy, rate and comprehension in children with dyslexia: a randomized controlled trial

Dynamic visual attention training using Action Video Games (AVGs) is a promising intervention for dyslexia. This study investigated the efficacy of 5 h (10 × 30 min) of AVG training in dyslexic children (aged 8–13) using ‘Fruit Ninja’, while exploring whether increasing attentional and eye movement demands enhanced AVG effectiveness. Regular (AVG-R; n = 22) and enhanced AVG training (AVG+; n = 23) were compared to a treatment-as-usual comparison group (n = 19) on reading, rapid naming, eye movements and visuo-temporal processing. Playing ‘Fruit Ninja’ for only 5 h significantly improved reading accuracy, rate, comprehension and rapid naming of both AVG groups, compared to the comparison group, though increasing attentional demands did not enhance AVG efficacy. Participants whose low contrast magnocellular-temporal processing improved most following training also showed significantly greater improvement in reading accuracy. The findings demonstrate a clear role for visual attention in reading and highlight the clinical applicability of AVGs as a fun, motivational and engaging intervention for dyslexia.
VIDEO GAMES
Lack of gamma delta T cells ameliorates inflammatory response after acute intestinal ischemia reperfusion in mice

T-cells have been demonstrated to modulate ischemia–reperfusion injury (IRI) in the kidney, lung, liver, and intestine. Whereas most T-cell subpopulations contribute primarily to the antigen-specific effector and memory phases of immunity, γδ-T-cells combine adaptive features with rapid, innate-like responses that can place them in the initiation phase of immune reactions. Therefore, we aimed to clarify the role of γδ-T-cells in intestinal IRI. Adult wild-type (WT) and γδ-T-cell-deficient mice were subjected to acute intestinal IRI. Gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and influx of leukocyte subpopulations in the gut were assessed by qPCR and flow cytometry. Serum transaminases were measured as an indicator of distant organ IRI. Intestinal IRI led to increased influx of neutrophils, pro-inflammatory cytokine expression and LDH/ALT/AST elevation. Selective deficiency of γδ-T-cells significantly decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and neutrophil infiltration in the gut following IRI compared to controls. Furthermore, γδ-T-cell deficiency resulted in decreased LDH and transaminases levels in sera, indicating amelioration of distant organ injury. Increasing evidence demonstrates a key role of T-cell subpopulations in IRI. We demonstrate that γδ-T-cell deficiency ameliorated pro-inflammatory cytokine production, neutrophil recruitment and distant organ injury. Thus, γδ-T-cells may be considered as mediators contributing to the inflammatory response in the acute phase of intestinal IRI.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Surface charge manipulation and electrostatic immobilization of synaptosomes for super-resolution imaging: a study on tau compartmentalization

Synaptosomes are subcellular fractions prepared from brain tissues that are enriched in synaptic terminals, widely used for the study of neural transmission and synaptic dysfunction. Immunofluorescence imaging is increasingly applied to synaptosomes to investigate protein localization. However, conventional methods for imaging synaptosomes over glass coverslips suffer from formaldehyde-induced aggregation. Here, we developed a facile strategy to capture and image synaptosomes without aggregation artefacts. First, ethylene glycol bis(succinimidyl succinate) (EGS) is chosen as the chemical fixative to replace formaldehyde. EGS/glycine treatment makes the zeta potential of synaptosomes more negative. Second, we modified glass coverslips with 3-aminopropyltriethoxysilane (APTES) to impart positive charges. EGS-fixed synaptosomes spontaneously attach to modified glasses via electrostatic attraction while maintaining good dispersion. Individual synaptic terminals are imaged by conventional fluorescence microscopy or by super-resolution techniques such as direct stochastic optical reconstruction microscopy (dSTORM). We examined tau protein by two-color and three-color dSTORM to understand its spatial distribution within mouse cortical synapses, observing tau colocalization with synaptic vesicles as well postsynaptic densities.
SCIENCE

