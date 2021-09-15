CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The effect of two ribonucleases on the production of Shiga toxin and stx-bearing bacteriophages in Enterohaemorrhagic Escherichia coli

By Patricia B. Lodato
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterohaemorrhagic Escherichia coli (EHEC) comprise a group of intestinal pathogens responsible for a range of illnesses, including kidney failure and neurological compromise. EHEC produce critical virulence factors, Shiga toxin (Stx) 1 or 2, and the synthesis of Stx2 is associated with worse disease manifestations. Infected patients only receive supportive treatment because some conventional antibiotics enable toxin production. Shiga toxin 2 genes (stx2) are carried in λ-like bacteriophages (stx2-phages) inserted into the EHEC genome as prophages. Factors that cause DNA damage induce the lytic cycle of stx2-phages, leading to Stx2 production. The phage Q protein is critical for transcription antitermination of stx2 and phage lytic genes. This study reports that deficiency of two endoribonucleases (RNases), E and G, significantly delayed cell lysis and impaired production of both Stx2 and stx2-phages, unlike deficiency of either enzyme alone. Moreover, scarcity of both enzymes reduced the concentrations of Q and stx2 transcripts and slowed cell growth.

Active maintenance of proton motive force mediates starvation-induced bacterial antibiotic tolerance in Escherichia coli

Recent evidence suggests that metabolic shutdown alone does not fully explain how bacteria exhibit phenotypic antibiotic tolerance. In an attempt to investigate the range of starvation-induced physiological responses underlying tolerance development, we found that active maintenance of the transmembrane proton motive force (PMF) is essential for prolonged expression of antibiotic tolerance in bacteria. Eradication of tolerant sub-population could be achieved by disruption of PMF using the ionophore CCCP, or through suppression of PMF maintenance mechanisms by simultaneous inhibition of the phage shock protein (Psp) response and electron transport chain (ETC) complex activities. We consider disruption of bacterial PMF a feasible strategy for treatment of chronic and recurrent bacterial infections.
Combination of bactericidal antibiotics and inhibitors of Universal stress protein A (UspA): a potential therapeutic alternative against multidrug resistant Escherichia coli in urinary tract infections

The increasing incidence of multidrug resistant uropathogenic E. coli (MDR-UPEC), the most common opportunistic pathogen in urinary tract infections (UTI) pose a global health problem and demands searching for alternative therapeutics. Antibiotics generate oxidative stress in bacteria which results in overexpression of the universal stress protein, UspA that helps in bacterial survival. An in silico study showed that two compounds ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 effectively bound bacterial UspA. This study aimed to determine the activity of ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 against bacterial UspA function in MDR-UPEC in vitro. Twenty-five highly MDR-UPEC were screened against ZINC000104153710, and, ZINC000000217308 either alone or in combination with the bactericidal antibiotics; ciprofloxacin (CIP), ceftazidime(CAZ), gentamicin(GEN) respectively by determining minimum inhibitory concentrations (MICs) using a broth microdilution assay. Additionally, the effect of ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 in the absence and presence of antibiotics on the bacteria was monitored by bacterial growth curve assays, ROS production, structure of the organism by scanning electron microscopy (FESEM) and quantitating UspA using a western blot technique. A 2–8 fold reduction in MIC values against ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 was observed against all 25 MDR-UPEC isolates in the presence of antibiotics with no alteration in intracellular ROS production. Discrete changes in cell morphology was evident in bacteria treated with ZINC000104153710 or ZINC000000217308 and antibiotics individually by FESEM compared with untreated control. Reduction in the level of UspA protein in bacteria treated with combination of ZINC000104153710 or ZINC000000217308 with individual antibiotics established their ability to inhibit UspA whose expression was elevated in presence of antibiotics alone. Therefore this study validated ZINC000104153710, and ZINC000000217308 as potent inhibitors of bacterial UspA function and indicated their potential as alternative therapeutics to combat the MDR-UPEC.
Structural changes in bacteriophage T7 upon receptor-induced genome ejection

Edited by Stephen C. Harrison, Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA, and approved June 29, 2021 (received for review February 3, 2021) Many tailed bacteriophages assemble ejection proteins and a portal–tail complex at a unique vertex of the capsid. The ejection proteins form a transenvelope channel extending the portal–tail channel for the delivery of genomic DNA in cell infection. Here, we report the structure of the mature bacteriophage T7, including the ejection proteins, as well as the structures of the full and empty T7 particles in complex with their cell receptor lipopolysaccharide. Our near–atomic-resolution reconstruction shows that the ejection proteins in the mature T7 assemble into a core, which comprises a fourfold gene product 16 (gp16) ring, an eightfold gp15 ring, and a putative eightfold gp14 ring. The gp15 and gp16 are mainly composed of helix bundles, and gp16 harbors a lytic transglycosylase domain for degrading the bacterial peptidoglycan layer. When interacting with the lipopolysaccharide, the T7 tail nozzle opens. Six copies of gp14 anchor to the tail nozzle, extending the nozzle across the lipopolysaccharide lipid bilayer. The structures of gp15 and gp16 in the mature T7 suggest that they should undergo remarkable conformational changes to form the transenvelope channel. Hydrophobic α-helices were observed in gp16 but not in gp15, suggesting that gp15 forms the channel in the hydrophilic periplasm and gp16 forms the channel in the cytoplasmic membrane.
Correction: Liquid biopsy: an evolving paradigm for the biological characterisation of plasma cell disorders

Correctionto:Leukemia https://doi.org/10.1038/s41375-021-01339-6 The article Genomic analysis of cellular hierarchy in acute myeloid leukemia using ultrasensitive LC-FACSeq, written by Caner Saygin, Eileen Hu, Pu Zhang, Steven Sher, Arletta Lozanski, Tzyy-Jye Doong, Deedra Nicolet, Shelley Orwick, Jadwiga Labanowska, Jordan N. Skinner, Casey Cempre, Tierney Kauffman, Virginia M. Goettl, Nyla A. Heerema, Lynne Abruzzo, Cecelia Miller, Rosa Lapalombella, Gregory Behbehani, Alice S. Mims, Karilyn Larkin, Nicole Grieselhuber, Alison Walker, Bhavana Bhatnagar, Clara D. Bloomfield, John C. Byrd, Gerard Lozanski & James S. Blachly, was originally published electronically on the publisher’s internet portal on 21 May 2021 without open access. With the author(s)’ decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright of the article changed on 16 August 2021 to © The Author(s) 2021 and the article is forthwith distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution.
Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
Multimetric feature selection for analyzing multicategory outcomes of colorectal cancer: random forest and multinomial logistic regression models

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide, and a leading cause of cancer deaths. Better classifying multicategory outcomes of CRC with clinical and omic data may help adjust treatment regimens based on individual’s risk. Here, we selected the features that were useful for classifying four-category survival outcome of CRC using the clinical and transcriptomic data, or clinical, transcriptomic, microsatellite instability and selected oncogenic-driver data (all data) of TCGA. We also optimized multimetric feature selection to develop the best multinomial logistic regression (MLR) and random forest (RF) models that had the highest accuracy, precision, recall and F1 score, respectively. We identified 2073 differentially expressed genes of the TCGA RNASeq dataset. MLR overall outperformed RF in the multimetric feature selection. In both RF and MLR models, precision, recall and F1 score increased as the feature number increased and peaked at the feature number of 600–1000, while the models’ accuracy remained stable. The best model was the MLR one with 825 features based on sum of squared coefficients using all data, and attained the best accuracy of 0.855, F1 of 0.738 and precision of 0.832, which were higher than those using clinical and transcriptomic data. The top-ranked features in the MLR model of the best performance using clinical and transcriptomic data were different from those using all data. However, pathologic staging, HBS1L, TSPYL4, and TP53TG3B were the overlapping top-20 ranked features in the best models using clinical and transcriptomic, or all data. Thus, we developed a multimetric feature-selection based MLR model that outperformed RF models in classifying four-category outcome of CRC patients. Interestingly, adding microsatellite instability and oncogenic-driver data to clinical and transcriptomic data improved models’ performances. Precision and recall of tuned algorithms may change significantly as the feature number changes, but accuracy appears not sensitive to these changes.
Heart failure clinical care analysis uncovers risk reduction opportunities for preserved ejection fraction subtype

Heart failure (HF) has no cure and, for HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), no life-extending treatments. Defining the clinical epidemiology of HF could facilitate earlier identification of high-risk individuals. We define the clinical epidemiology of HF subtypes (HFpEF and HF with reduced ejection fraction [HFrEF]), identified among 2.7 million individuals receiving routine clinical care. Differences in patterns and rates of accumulation of comorbidities, frequency of hospitalization, use of specialty care, were defined for each HF subtype. Among 28,156 HF cases, 8322 (30%) were HFpEF and 11,677 (42%) were HFrEF. HFpEF was the more prevalent subtype among older women. 177 Phenotypes differentially associated with HFpEF versus HFrEF. HFrEF was more frequently associated with diagnoses related to ischemic cardiac injury while HFpEF was associated more with non-cardiac comorbidities and HF symptoms. These comorbidity patterns were frequently present 3 years prior to a HFpEF diagnosis. HF subtypes demonstrated distinct patterns of clinical co-morbidities and disease progression. For HFpEF, these comorbidities were often non-cardiac and manifested prior to the onset of a HF diagnosis. Recognizing these comorbidity patterns, along the care continuum, may present a window of opportunity to identify individuals at risk for developing incident HFpEF.
Evolution and progression of Barrett’s oesophagus to oesophageal cancer

Cancer cells are shaped through an evolutionary process of DNA mutation, cell selection and population expansion. Early steps in this process are driven by a set of mutated driver genes and structural alterations to the genome through copy number gains or losses. Oesophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) and the pre-invasive tissue, Barrett’s oesophagus (BE), provide an ideal example in which to observe and study this evolution. BE displays early genomic instability, specifically in copy number changes that may later be observed in EAC. Furthermore, these early changes result in patterns of progression (that is, ‘born bad’, gradual or catastrophic) that may help to describe the evolution of EAC. As only a small proportion of patients with BE will go on to develop cancer, a better understanding of these patterns and the resulting genomic changes should improve early detection in EAC and may provide clues for the evolution of cancer more broadly.
Poor clinical guideline adherence and inappropriate testing for incident lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2021)Cite this article. The American Urological Association makes recommendations for evaluation and testing for lower urinary tract symptoms associated with benign prostatic hyperplasia (LUTS/BPH) to help primary care providers and specialists identify LUTS/BPH and harmful related conditions including urinary retention and prostate or bladder cancer. Our understanding of provider adherence to these Guidelines is limited to single-site or nonrepresentative settings.
Exosome-mediated stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV-1) produces a persistent latent infection. Control of HIV-1 using combination antiretroviral therapy (cART) comes at the cost of life-shortening side effects and development of drug-resistant HIV-1. An ideal and safer therapy should be deliverable in vivo and target the stable epigenetic repression of the virus, inducing a stable “block and lock” of virus expression. Towards this goal, we developed an HIV-1 promoter-targeting Zinc Finger Protein (ZFP-362) fused to active domains of DNA methyltransferase 3 A to induce long-term stable epigenetic repression of HIV-1. Cells were engineered to produce exosomes packaged with RNAs encoding this HIV-1 repressor protein. We find here that the repressor loaded anti-HIV-1 exosomes suppress virus expression and that this suppression is mechanistically driven by DNA methylation of HIV-1 in humanized NSG mouse models. The observations presented here pave the way for an exosome-mediated systemic delivery platform of therapeutic cargo to epigenetically repress HIV-1 infection.
Lactic acid as a major contributor to hand surface infection barrier and its association with morbidity to infectious disease

Although the surface of the human hands contains high antimicrobial activity, studies investigating the precise components involved and the relationship between natural antimicrobial activity and morbidity in infectious diseases are limited. In this study, we developed a method to quantitatively measure the antimicrobial activity of hand surface components. Using a clinical survey, we validated the feasibility of our method and identified antimicrobial factors on the surface of the human hand. In a retrospective observational study, we compared the medical histories of the participants to assess infectious diseases. We found that the antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands was significantly lower in the high morbidity group (N = 55) than in the low morbidity group (N = 54), indicating a positive association with the history of infection in individuals. A comprehensive analysis of the hand surface components indicated that organic acids, especially lactic acid and antimicrobial peptides, are highly correlated with antimicrobial activity. Moreover, the application of lactic acid using the amount present on the surface of the hand significantly improved the antimicrobial activity. These findings suggest that hand hygiene must be improved to enhance natural antimicrobial activity on the surface of the hands.
Lack of gamma delta T cells ameliorates inflammatory response after acute intestinal ischemia reperfusion in mice

T-cells have been demonstrated to modulate ischemia–reperfusion injury (IRI) in the kidney, lung, liver, and intestine. Whereas most T-cell subpopulations contribute primarily to the antigen-specific effector and memory phases of immunity, γδ-T-cells combine adaptive features with rapid, innate-like responses that can place them in the initiation phase of immune reactions. Therefore, we aimed to clarify the role of γδ-T-cells in intestinal IRI. Adult wild-type (WT) and γδ-T-cell-deficient mice were subjected to acute intestinal IRI. Gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines and influx of leukocyte subpopulations in the gut were assessed by qPCR and flow cytometry. Serum transaminases were measured as an indicator of distant organ IRI. Intestinal IRI led to increased influx of neutrophils, pro-inflammatory cytokine expression and LDH/ALT/AST elevation. Selective deficiency of γδ-T-cells significantly decreased pro-inflammatory cytokine levels and neutrophil infiltration in the gut following IRI compared to controls. Furthermore, γδ-T-cell deficiency resulted in decreased LDH and transaminases levels in sera, indicating amelioration of distant organ injury. Increasing evidence demonstrates a key role of T-cell subpopulations in IRI. We demonstrate that γδ-T-cell deficiency ameliorated pro-inflammatory cytokine production, neutrophil recruitment and distant organ injury. Thus, γδ-T-cells may be considered as mediators contributing to the inflammatory response in the acute phase of intestinal IRI.
Structural basis for small molecule targeting of Doublecortin Like Kinase 1 with DCLK1-IN-1

Doublecortin-like kinase 1 (DCLK1) is an understudied bi-functional kinase with a proven role in tumour growth and development. However, the presence of tissue-specific spliced DCLK1 isoforms with distinct biological functions have challenged the development of effective strategies to understand the role of DCLK1 in oncogenesis. Recently, DCLK1-IN-1 was reported as a highly selective DCLK1 inhibitor, a powerful tool to dissect DCLK1 biological functions. Here, we report the crystal structures of DCLK1 kinase domain in complex with DCLK1-IN-1 and its precursors. Combined, our data rationalises the structure-activity relationship that informed the development of DCLK1-IN-1 and provides the basis for the high selectivity of DCLK1-IN-1, with DCLK1-IN-1 inducing a drastic conformational change of the ATP binding site. We demonstrate that DCLK1-IN-1 binds DCLK1 long isoforms but does not prevent DCLK1’s Microtubule-Associated Protein (MAP) function. Together, our work provides an invaluable structural platform to further the design of isoform-specific DCLK1 modulators for therapeutic intervention.
In vivo demonstration of a novel non-invasive model for inducing localized hypothermia to ameliorate hepatotoxicity

Moderate hypothermia (32 °C) has been previously shown to ameliorate drug-induced liver injuries in vitro. However, there are concerns regarding its clinical relevance as it remains a challenge to perform selective liver cooling in a non-invasive manner. To reconcile this dilemma, we propose the use of pulsed cooling for regional hypothermic conditioning in liver. This involves intermittent cooling applied in pulses of 15 min each, with a one-hour recovery interval between pulses. Cooling is achieved by applying ice packs to the cutaneous region overlying the liver. Through an in vivo C57BL/6NTac mouse study, we demonstrated the feasibility of attaining localized hypothermia close to the liver while maintaining core body temperature. This has successfully ameliorated acetaminophen-induced liver injury based on the liver function tests, liver histology and total weight change. Collectively, we provide a proof of concept for pulsed external localized cooling as being clinically actionable to perform induced selective hypothermia.
Inhaled sphingosine has no adverse side effects in isolated ventilated and perfused pig lungs

Ex-vivo lung perfusion (EVLP) systems like XVIVO are more and more common in the setting of lung transplantation, since marginal donor-lungs can easily be subjected to a performance test or be treated with corticosteroids or antibiotics in high dose regimes. Donor lungs are frequently positive in bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) bacterial cultures (46–89%) which leads to a donor-to-recipient transmission and after a higher risk of lung infection with reduced posttransplant outcome. We have previously shown that sphingosine very efficiently kills a variety of pathogens, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureus and epidermidis, Escherichia coli or Haemophilus influenzae. Thus, sphingosine could be a new treatment option with broadspectrum antiinfective potential, which may improve outcome after lung transplantation when administered prior to lung re-implantation. Here, we tested whether sphingosine has any adverse effects in the respiratory tract when applied into isolated ventilated and perfused lungs. A 4-h EVLP run using minipig lungs was performed. Functional parameters as well as perfusate measurements where obtained. Biopsies were obtained 30 min and 150 min after inhalation of sphingosine. Tissue samples were fixed in paraformaldehyde, embedded in paraffin and sectioned. Hemalaun, TUNEL as well as stainings with Cy3-coupled anti-sphingosine or anti-ceramide antibodies were implemented. We demonstrate that tube-inhalation of sphingosine into ex-vivo perfused and ventilated minipig lungs results in increased levels of sphingosine in the luminal membrane of bronchi and the trachea without morphological side effects up to very high doses of sphingosine. Sphingosine also did not affect functional lung performance. In summary, the inhalation of sphingosine results in an increase of sphingosine concentrations in the luminal plasma membrane of tracheal and bronchial epithelial cells. The inhalation has no local side effects in ex-vivo perfused and ventilated minipig lungs.
Effect of the proximal secondary sphere on the self-assembly of tetrahedral zinc-oxo clusters

Metal-oxo clusters can serve as directional and rigid building units of coordination and noncovalent supramolecular assemblies. Therefore, an in-depth understanding of their multi-faceted chemistry is vital for the development of self-assembled solid-state structures of desired properties. Here we present a comprehensive comparative structural analysis of isostructural benzoate, benzamidate, and new benzamidinate zinc-oxo clusters incorporating the [O,O]-, [O,NH]- and [NH,NH]-anchoring donor centers, respectively. We demonstrated that the NH groups in the proximal secondary coordination sphere are prone to the formation of intermolecular hydrogen bonds, which affects the packing of clusters in the crystal structure. Coordination sphere engineering can lead to the rational design of new catalytic sites and novel molecular building units of supramolecular assemblies.
Radiation-induced gliomas represent H3-/IDH-wild type pediatric gliomas with recurrent PDGFRA amplification and loss of CDKN2A/B

Long-term complications such as radiation-induced second malignancies occur in a subset of patients following radiation-therapy, particularly relevant in pediatric patients due to the long follow-up period in case of survival. Radiation-induced gliomas (RIGs) have been reported in patients after treatment with cranial irradiation for various primary malignancies such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and medulloblastoma (MB). We perform comprehensive (epi-) genetic and expression profiling of RIGs arising after cranial irradiation for MB (n = 23) and ALL (n = 9). Our study reveals a unifying molecular signature for the majority of RIGs, with recurrent PDGFRA amplification and loss of CDKN2A/B and an absence of somatic hotspot mutations in genes encoding histone 3 variants or IDH1/2, uncovering diagnostic markers and potentially actionable targets.
