The nucleolar DExD/H protein Hel66 is involved in ribosome biogenesis in Trypanosoma brucei

By Majeed Bakari-Soale
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biosynthesis of ribosomes is a complex cellular process involving ribosomal RNA, ribosomal proteins and several further trans-acting factors. DExD/H box proteins constitute the largest family of trans-acting protein factors involved in this process. Several members of this protein family have been directly implicated in ribosome biogenesis in yeast. In trypanosomes, ribosome biogenesis differs in several features from the process described in yeast. Here, we have identified the DExD/H box helicase Hel66 as being involved in ribosome biogenesis. The protein is unique to Kinetoplastida, localises to the nucleolus and its depletion via RNAi caused a severe growth defect. Loss of the protein resulted in a decrease of global translation and accumulation of rRNA processing intermediates for both the small and large ribosomal subunits. Only a few factors involved in trypanosome rRNA biogenesis have been described so far and our findings contribute to gaining a more comprehensive picture of this essential process.

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Packing in the proteins

The development of organic framework materials has enabled advances in catalysis, molecular capture, optics, and sensing. In contrast to metal and covalent organic frameworks, hydrogen-bonded organic frameworks (HOFs) afford highly dynamic interactions. Thereby, HOFs are of particular interest to macromolecular chemists, where enzyme incorporation can enhance stability and/or function for use as a biocatalyst. With this in mind, Ming Wang and colleagues from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Beijing Normal University employed HOFs to encapsulate proteins with the aim of performing biocatalysis in cells.
SCIENCE
Scientist

Accurate Protein Production Promotes Longevity

A genetic tweak that improves the accuracy of protein synthesis can lengthen an organism’s lifespan, according to a paper published this week (September 14) in Cell Metabolism. The results were consistent across three species—the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, the fruit fly Drosophila melanogaster, and the yeast Schizosaccharomyces pombe—suggesting that building better proteins may be linked to longevity in other species, too.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Study reveals how ribosomes are assembled in human cells

All cells need ribosomes to make the proteins necessary for life. These multi-component molecular machines build complex proteins by stitching building blocks together according to instructions encoded in the cell’s messenger RNAs. But ribosomes are themselves composed of small and large subunits, each of which is made up of ribosomal proteins and RNA. Before they can manufacture proteins, these subunits must be manufactured themselves.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Single-cell transcriptomic analysis of bloodstream Trypanosoma brucei reconstructs cell cycle progression and developmental quorum sensing

Developmental steps in the trypanosome life-cycle involve transition between replicative and non-replicative forms specialised for survival in, and transmission between, mammalian and tsetse fly hosts. Here, using oligopeptide-induced differentiation in vitro, we model the progressive development of replicative ‘slender’ to transmissible ‘stumpy’ bloodstream form Trypanosoma brucei and capture the transcriptomes of 8,599 parasites using single cell transcriptomics (scRNA-seq). Using this framework, we detail the relative order of biological events during asynchronous development, profile dynamic gene expression patterns and identify putative regulators. We additionally map the cell cycle of proliferating parasites and position stumpy cell-cycle exit at early G1 before progression to a distinct G0 state. A null mutant for one transiently elevated developmental regulator, ZC3H20 is further analysed by scRNA-seq, identifying its point of failure in the developmental atlas. This approach provides a paradigm for the dissection of differentiation events in parasites, relevant to diverse transitions in pathogen biology.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

In situ cryo-electron tomography reveals gradient organization of ribosome biogenesis in intact nucleoli

Ribosomes comprise a large (LSU) and a small subunit (SSU) which are synthesized independently in the nucleolus before being exported into the cytoplasm, where they assemble into functional ribosomes. Individual maturation steps have been analyzed in detail using biochemical methods, light microscopy and conventional electron microscopy (EM). In recent years, single particle analysis (SPA) has yielded molecular resolution structures of several pre-ribosomal intermediates. It falls short, however, of revealing the spatiotemporal sequence of ribosome biogenesis in the cellular context. Here, we present our study on native nucleoli in Chlamydomonas reinhardtii, in which we follow the formation of LSU and SSU precursors by in situ cryo-electron tomography (cryo-ET) and subtomogram averaging (STA). By combining both positional and molecular data, we reveal gradients of ribosome maturation within the granular component (GC), offering a new perspective on how the liquid-liquid-phase separation of the nucleolus supports ribosome biogenesis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The gene repertoire of the main cysteine protease of Trypanosoma cruzi, cruzipain, reveals four sub-types with distinct active sites

Cruzipains are the main papain-like cysteine proteases of Trypanosoma cruzi, the protozoan parasite that causes Chagas disease. Encoded by a multigenic family, previous studies have estimated the presence of dozens of copies spread over multiple chromosomes in different parasite strains. Here, we describe the complete gene repertoire of cruzipain in three parasite strains, their genomic organization, and expression pattern throughout the parasite life cycle. Furthermore, we have analyzed primary sequence variations among distinct family members as well as structural differences between the main groups of cruzipains. Based on phylogenetic inferences and residue positions crucial for enzyme function and specificity, we propose the classification of cruzipains into two families (I and II), whose genes are distributed in two or three separate clusters in the parasite genome, according with the strain. Family I comprises nearly identical copies to the previously characterized cruzipain 1/cruzain, whereas Family II encompasses three structurally distinct sub-types, named cruzipain 2, cruzipain 3, and cruzipain 4. RNA-seq data derived from the CL Brener strain indicates that Family I genes are mainly expressed by epimastigotes, whereas trypomastigotes mainly express Family II genes. Significant differences in the active sites among the enzyme sub-types were also identified, which may play a role in their substrate selectivity and impact their inhibition by small molecules.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histone-like nucleoid-structuring protein (H-NS) regulatory role in antibiotic resistance in Acinetobacter baumannii

In the multidrug resistant (MDR) pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii the global repressor H-NS was shown to modulate the expression of genes involved in pathogenesis and stress response. In addition, H-NS inactivation results in an increased resistance to colistin, and in a hypermotile phenotype an altered stress response. To further contribute to the knowledge of this key transcriptional regulator in A. baumannii behavior, we studied the role of H-NS in antimicrobial resistance. Using two well characterized A. baumannii model strains with distinctive resistance profile and pathogenicity traits (AB5075 and A118), complementary transcriptomic and phenotypic approaches were used to study the role of H-NS in antimicrobial resistance, biofilm and quorum sensing gene expression. An increased expression of genes associated with β-lactam resistance, aminoglycosides, quinolones, chloramphenicol, trimethoprim and sulfonamides resistance in the Δhns mutant background was observed. Genes codifying for efflux pumps were also up-regulated, with the exception of adeFGH. The wild-type transcriptional level was restored in the complemented strain. In addition, the expression of biofilm related genes and biofilm production was lowered when the transcriptional repressor was absent. The quorum network genes aidA, abaI, kar and fadD were up-regulated in Δhns mutant strains. Overall, our results showed the complexity and scope of the regulatory network control by H-NS (genes involved in antibiotic resistance and persistence). These observations brings us one step closer to understanding the regulatory role of hns to combat A. baumannii infections.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Netting proteins, one at a time

A leaky DNA origami plug stops protein flow through a nanopore. Ever tried catching fish by hand? Fast and slippery, the fish easily escapes — unless, of course, the hand is holding a fishing net. Catching single proteins has been an outstanding technological challenge because of their small size (about 10 nm) and the stochastic Brownian forces that dominate protein motion at the nanoscale. Methods have been devised to adsorb proteins onto surfaces or to target specific proteins for analysis using antibodies, but such approaches typically produce permanent attachment of the proteins to their macroscopic handles. Writing in Nature Nanotechnology, Schmid and co-workers report a catch-and-release nanopore trap capable of holding single proteins for hours, giving ample time for single-molecule characterization of the protein shape1.
SCIENCE
Louisiana State University
Science
Google
Nature.com

Postoperative malrotation of humerus shaft fracture causes degeneration of rotator cuff and cartilage

We hypothesized that postoperative malrotation of humeral shaft fractures can alter the bio-mechanical environment of the shoulder; thus, rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration could be induced. Therefore, we designed an animal experiment to evaluate the impact of malrotation deformities after minimally invasive surgery for humeral fractures on the rotator cuff and cartilage, which has rarely been described in previous studies. Twenty-four New Zealand white rabbits were randomly divided into the sham control group (A), negative control group (B) and malrotated group (C). A sham operation with surgical exposure alone was performed in group A. Humeral shaft osteotomy was performed in Group B and C. In Group B, the fractures were fixed in situ with plate -screw system. While in Group C, iatrogenic rotational deformity was created after the proximal end of the fracture being internally rotated by 20 degrees and then subsequently fixed. The animals with bone healing were sacrificed for pathological and biochemical examination. In group C, the modified Mankin scale for cartilage pathology evaluation and the modified Movin scale for tendon both showed highest score among groups with statistical significance (P < 0.05); Disordered alignment and proportion of collagen I/III of rotator cuff were confirmed with picrosirius red staining; Transmission electron microscopy also showed ultrastructural tendon damage. Immunohistochemistry showed that both MMP-1 and MMP-13 expression were significantly higher in group C than groups A and B(P < 0.05). Minimally invasive techniques for humerus shaft fracture might be cosmetically advantageous, but the consequent postoperative malrotation could increase the risk of rotator cuff and cartilage degeneration. This conclusion is supported here by primary evidence from animal experiments.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Novel niobium-doped titanium oxide towards electrochemical destruction of forever chemicals

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97596-7, published online 09 September 2021. Dajie Zhang was omitted from the author list in the original version of this Article. The Author Contributions section now reads:. “J.S.K. led the electrochemical characterization of the catalysts. N.Q.L. performed the theoretical calculations. D.R.S. assisted with PFAS analysis. J.K.J....
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Author Correction: DNA damage in circulating leukocytes measured with the comet assay may predict the risk of death

The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Monica Neri was incorrectly given as Neri Monica. Additionally, Affiliation 39 was incorrectly given as ‘National Institute of Health, Lisbon, Portugal’. The correct affiliation is listed below:. National Institute of Health Doutor Ricardo Jorge, Porto, Portugal. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Distinct genetic architectures underlie divergent thorax, leg, and wing pigmentation between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola

Pigmentation divergence between Drosophila species has emerged as a model trait for studying the genetic basis of phenotypic evolution, with genetic changes contributing to pigmentation differences often mapping to genes in the pigment synthesis pathway and their regulators. These studies of Drosophila pigmentation have tended to focus on pigmentation changes in one body part for a particular pair of species, but changes in pigmentation are often observed in multiple body parts between the same pair of species. The similarities and differences of genetic changes responsible for divergent pigmentation in different body parts of the same species thus remain largely unknown. Here we compare the genetic basis of pigmentation divergence between Drosophila elegans and D. gunungcola in the wing, legs, and thorax. Prior work has shown that regions of the genome containing the pigmentation genes yellow and ebony influence the size of divergent male-specific wing spots between these two species. We find that these same two regions of the genome underlie differences in leg and thorax pigmentation; however, divergent alleles in these regions show differences in allelic dominance and epistasis among the three body parts. These complex patterns of inheritance can be explained by a model of evolution involving tissue-specific changes in the expression of Yellow and Ebony between D. elegans and D. gunungcola.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Germline and sporadic mTOR pathway mutations in low-grade oncocytic tumor of the kidney

Low-grade oncocytic tumor (LOT) of the kidney is a recently described entity with poorly understood pathogenesis. Using next-generation sequencing (NGS) and complementary approaches, we provide insight into its biology. We describe 22 LOT corresponding to 7 patients presenting with a median age of 75 years (range 63–86 years) and male to female ratio 2:5. All 22 tumors demonstrated prototypical microscopic features. Tumors were well-circumscribed and solid. They were composed of sheets of tumor cells in compact nests. Tumor cells had eosinophilic cytoplasm, round to oval nuclei (without nuclear membrane irregularities), focal subtle perinuclear halos, and occasional binucleation. Sharply delineated edematous stromal islands were often observed. Tumor cells were positive for PAX8, negative for CD117, and exhibited diffuse and strong cytokeratin-7 expression. Six patients presented with pT1 tumors. At a median follow-up of 29 months, four patients were alive without recurrence (three patients had died from unrelated causes). All tumors were originally classified as chromophobe renal cell carcinoma, eosinophilic variant (chRCC-eo). While none of the patients presented with known syndromic features, one patient with multiple bilateral LOTs was subsequently found to have a likely pathogenic germline TSC1 mutation. Somatic, likely activating, mutations in MTOR and RHEB were identified in all other evaluable LOTs. As assessed by phospho-S6 and phospho-4E-BP1, mTOR complex 1 (mTORC1) was activated across all cases but to different extent. MTOR mutant LOT exhibited lower levels of mTORC1 activation, possibly related to mTORC1 dimerization and the preservation of a wild-type MTOR copy (retained chromosome 1). Supporting its distinction from related entities, gene expression analyses showed that LOT clustered separately from classic chRCC, chRCC-eo, and RO. In summary, converging mTORC1 pathway mutations, mTORC1 complex activation, and a distinctive gene expression signature along with characteristic phenotypic features support LOT designation as a distinct entity with both syndromic and non-syndromic cases associated with an indolent course.
CANCER
Nature.com

A costimulatory molecule-related signature in regard to evaluation of prognosis and immune features for clear cell renal cell carcinoma

Costimulatory molecules have been proven to enhance antitumor immune responses, but their roles in clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC) remain unexplored. In this study, we aimed to explore the gene expression profiles of costimulatory molecule genes in ccRCC and construct a prognostic signature to improve treatment decision-making and clinical outcomes. We performed the first comprehensive analysis of costimulatory molecules in patients with ccRCC and identified 13 costimulatory molecule genes with prognostic values and diagnostic values. Consensus clustering analysis based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes showed different distribution patterns and prognostic differences for the two clusters identified. Then, a costimulatory molecule-related signature was constructed based on these 13 costimulatory molecular genes, and validated in an external dataset, showing good performance for predicting a patient’s prognosis. The signature was an independent risk factor for ccRCC patients and was significantly correlated with patients’ clinical factors, which could be used as a complement for clinical factors. In addition, the signature was associated with the tumor immune microenvironment and the response to immunotherapy. Patients identified as high-risk based on our signature exhibited a high mutation frequency, a high level of immune cell infiltration, and an immunosuppressive microenvironment. High-risk patients tended to have high cytolytic activity scores and immunophenoscore of CTLA4 and PD1/PD-L1/PD-L2 blocker than low-risk patients, suggesting these patients may be more suitable for immunotherapy. Therefore, our signature could provide clinicians with prognosis predictions and help guide treatment for ccRCC patients.
CANCER
Nature.com

In vitro and in vivo detection of tunneling nanotubes in normal and pathological osteoclastogenesis involving osteoclast fusion

Osteoclasts are multinucleated cells formed through specific recognition and fusion of mononuclear osteoclast precursors derived from hematopoietic stem cells. Detailed cellular events concerning cell fusion in osteoclast differentiation remain ambiguous. Tunneling nanotubes (TNTs), actin-based membrane structures, play an important role in intercellular communication between cells. We have previously reported the presence of TNTs in the fusion process of osteoclastogenesis. Here we analyzed morphological details of TNTs using scanning electron microscopy. The osteoclast precursor cell line RAW-D was stimulated to form osteoclast-like cells, and morphological details in the appearance of TNTs were extensively analyzed. Osteoclast-like cells could be classified into three types; early osteoclast precursors, late osteoclast precursors, and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells based on the morphological characteristics. TNTs were frequently observed among these three types of cells. TNTs could be classified into thin, medium, and thick TNTs based on the diameter and length. The shapes of TNTs were dynamically changed from thin to thick. Among them, medium TNTs were often observed between two remote cells, in which side branches attached to the culture substrates and beaded bulge-like structures were often observed. Cell-cell interaction through TNTs contributed to cell migration and rapid transport of information between cells. TNTs were shown to be involved in cell-cell fusion between osteoclast precursors and multinucleated osteoclast-like cells, in which movement of membrane vesicles and nuclei was observed. Formation of TNTs was also confirmed in primary cultures of osteoclasts. Furthermore, we have successfully detected TNTs formed between osteoclasts observed in the bone destruction sites of arthritic rats. Thus, formation of TNTs may be important for the differentiation of osteoclasts both in vitro and in vivo. TNTs could be one target cellular structure for the regulation of osteoclast differentiation and function in bone diseases.
CANCER
Nature.com

Profilin and Mical combine to impair F-actin assembly and promote disassembly and remodeling

Cellular events require the spatiotemporal interplay between actin assembly and actin disassembly. Yet, how different factors promote the integration of these two opposing processes is unclear. In particular, cellular monomeric (G)-actin is complexed with profilin, which inhibits spontaneous actin nucleation but fuels actin filament (F-actin) assembly by elongation-promoting factors (formins, Ena/VASP). In contrast, site-specific F-actin oxidation by Mical promotes F-actin disassembly and release of polymerization-impaired Mical-oxidized (Mox)-G-actin. Here we find that these two opposing processes connect with one another to orchestrate actin/cellular remodeling. Specifically, we find that profilin binds Mox-G-actin, yet these complexes do not fuel elongation factors’-mediated F-actin assembly, but instead inhibit polymerization and promote further Mox-F-actin disassembly. Using Drosophila as a model system, we show that similar profilin–Mical connections occur in vivo – where they underlie F-actin/cellular remodeling that accompanies Semaphorin–Plexin cellular/axon repulsion. Thus, profilin and Mical combine to impair F-actin assembly and promote F-actin disassembly, while concomitantly facilitating cellular remodeling and plasticity.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Generalized and scalable trajectory inference in single-cell omics data with VIA

Inferring cellular trajectories using a variety of omic data is a critical task in single-cell data science. However, accurate prediction of cell fates, and thereby biologically meaningful discovery, is challenged by the sheer size of single-cell data, the diversity of omic data types, and the complexity of their topologies. We present VIA, a scalable trajectory inference algorithm that overcomes these limitations by using lazy-teleporting random walks to accurately reconstruct complex cellular trajectories beyond tree-like pathways (e.g., cyclic or disconnected structures). We show that VIA robustly and efficiently unravels the fine-grained sub-trajectories in a 1.3-million-cell transcriptomic mouse atlas without losing the global connectivity at such a high cell count. We further apply VIA to discovering elusive lineages and less populous cell fates missed by other methods across a variety of data types, including single-cell proteomic, epigenomic, multi-omics datasets, and a new in-house single-cell morphological dataset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Simulation studies on electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors with interface trap charges

In this study, we examine the electrical characteristics of silicon nanowire feedback field-effect transistors (FBFETs) with interface trap charges between the channel and gate oxide. The band diagram, I–V characteristics, memory window, and operation were analyzed using a commercial technology computer-aided design simulation. In an n-channel FBFET, the memory window narrows (widens) from 5.47 to 3.59 V (9.24 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. In contrast, in the p-channel FBFET, the memory window widens (narrows) from 5.38 to 7.38 V (4.18 V), as the density of the positive (negative) trap charges increases. Moreover, we investigate the difference in the output drain current based on the interface trap charges during the memory operation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Degeneracy of light scattering and absorption by a single nanowire

We theoretically and numerically prove that under an electromagnetic plane wave with linear polarization incident normally to a single nanowire, there exists a power diagram that could indicate scattering properties for any system configurations, material parameters, and operating wavelength. We demonstrate the distinct power distribution boundary in absorption, scattering, and extinction for a generalized nanowire with any partial wave modes dominant. In the boundary, each dominant scattering coefficients remain constant, and its energy performance would display superabsorbers or superscatterers. Interestingly, for a system with larger partial wave modes dominant, the occupied domain in the power diagram could completely cover that with lower ones. Hence, a system with different levels of partial wave modes can display the same power results, reflecting the degeneracy. This degenerate property could release more degrees of freedom in design of energy harvesting devices and sensors. We demonstrate several systems based on realistic materials to support our findings.
PHYSICS

