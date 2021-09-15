Tauk is a band that’s always going for the next level

Electronic music is a lot more than just pressing buttons and turning knobs to see what sounds can be created. It’s a lot more abstract with structures, rhythms and tones having a major presence, just in a different form than how a typical rock band would exhibit them. In Rhode Island there’s a community for this musical style that’s prevalent in Providence, Pawtucket and the surrounding areas. Joe-Lou is both a musician involved in and an advocate for electronic music and he has a show coming up on September 23 at 8pm at the News Cafe on 43 Broad Street in Pawtucket. Joining him on the checked floor will be Caloric, D.U.M.E. and Slono for what should be a very interesting evening.

