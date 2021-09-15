CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tauk is a band that’s always going for the next level

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHailing from the Long Island town of Oyster Bay, New York, Tauk is a band that’s always going for the next level. The instrumental quartet of guitarist Matt Jalbert, bassist Charlie Dolan, keyboardist and organist A.C. Carter and drummer Isaac Teal have a progressive rock fusion sound that’s extraordinary. They make the kind of music that takes the senses to a different place. They also make the kind of music that makes the listener want more. With New Haven, Connecticut funk act Eggy opening things up, this talented act will be headlining the stage at The Met on 1005 Main Street in Pawtucket on September 30 at 8:30pm.

