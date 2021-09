I have a VM that was set up for replication from Site A to Site B. All was good. The VM was then recovered to Site B. Replication was then removed and then set up in the reverse direction from Site B to Site A. In the GUI, it shows Not Active. But If i run vim-cmd hbrsrv/vmreplica.getState from the host, I can see that replication is active and data is being moved. I tried rebooting VRMS on both sites. I moved the VM to a different host. I also let replication complete, then removed replication again and set up it once more. But not matter what I do, the status in the GUI will not change to Full Sync, or OK.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO