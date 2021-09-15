Audubon State Bank demolishing buildings in Audubon to make room for new location

(Audubon) The Audubon city council heard an update on Monday in regards to Audubon State Bank’s expansion project.

City Clerk Joe Foran provides the details. “Audubon State Bank has acquired three buildings in town and they are demolishing those three and a building they own right next door to make room for a new bank.”

The new location will be at the corner of Broadway and Washington. Volunteers will start emptying out the buildings this weekend in preparation for a November demolition. “It’s going to be a big building. They used to have the drive through out on the highway and then they had the main branch. This will combine everything under one roof.”

Community Insurance is moving to a new location to make room for the new structure.

Elsewhere, the language for a ballot measure has been approved to put a $2.9 Million Fire Station Bond Issue on the November ballot.

The Council also approved a resolution to increase wages for as needed police officers from $20 per hour to $22 per hour.